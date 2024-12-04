Spotify Wrapped finds cheeky new ways to call listeners queer in 2024

With a brat summer behind us and Chappell Roan taking the world by storm, this year’s music scene has been queerer than ever. After a – frankly unacceptable – long wait, Spotify Wrapped 2024 has finally landed on our screens with new creative ways of calling people queer.

In a world where we kind of hate big-tech firms tracking our every movement, Spotify Wrapped is truly the only exception with its sparkly statistics about our music tastes. We let it peer into our soul and bare our deepest and darkest moods for the whole world to see.

In 2024, Spotify Wrapped dropped a few new features, including ‘Your Music Evolution’, which documents exactly what sort of crises we went through throughout the year in the form of wildly titled musical phases.

I already know what my #SpotifyWrapped is going to look like pic.twitter.com/hGfTP1IevH — Cynus (@cy1nus) December 4, 2024

hello, 911? spotify called me moody and bisexual as fuck. it’s a little too loud in here for my liking, thanks pic.twitter.com/TQnhfG6Tv5 — 🪩 | KΛRINΛ | 🪩 (@_KokoDidIt) December 4, 2024

The regular ‘Top Artist’ feature has changed slightly, now showing a ‘Longest Listening Streak’, so that everyone can witness the exact extent of our obsessions.

Shocking absolutely no one, I’ve been a committed lesbian this year 🫡 #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/yQTtn3Ts0s — thaís (tah-EES) (@ThaisEdits) December 4, 2024

spotify wrapped called me a sad transgender woman and then left me bleeding in the streets pic.twitter.com/MzI52dxkGA — www.tumblr.com/chronosprockets (@chronoSprockets) December 4, 2024

While the new features have caused hilarious reactions on the internet, some listeners mourn the loss of the ‘Sound Town’ section of last year’s Spotify Wrapped, which matched fans to a city based on their listening and artist affinity. Dubbed the new ‘Am I Gay? Quiz’, the feature appeared to place LGBTQ+ users into three specific US cities more than anywhere else.

every year spotify finds a new way to call me gay pic.twitter.com/Z8DmjwYJcL — gen (@ladybirdsgf) December 4, 2024

Spotify once again proving it’s part of the LGBTQIA+ council that determines whether or not you’re a card carrying homosexual Luckily my membership is safe for another year 💅🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/uAVklMg5pv — SplattyDaddyVGC (he/him) 🏳️‍🌈 (@SplattyDaddyVGC) December 4, 2024

However, Spotify seems to have found new ways of calling listeners queer with its creative names for listeners’ ‘phases’ or ‘seasons’. From “Pink Pilates Princess Roller Skating Pop season” to “Witchy Strut Indie moment”, some have suggested that these names must have been pitched by some incredibly bored bisexual interns.

#SpotifyWrapped2024 better be taking so long bc it’s AI free and perfectly curated by the loving hands of bisexual interns or so help me god… pic.twitter.com/595yPRrgnu — 📀via📀 NWJNS NEVAAAA DIE (@basicallyvia) December 4, 2024

I would like to see the 21 year old bisexual Spotify intern who pitched these names at the meeting and won pic.twitter.com/eXptBBmetb — lauren (@kurrsch) December 4, 2024

The bisexual interns at Spotify have just told my 59 year old mother that she is in her ‘Vampire Slut Era’ — not bad for 2 kids (@evilKniamhl) December 4, 2024

This year, the highly-anticipated music statistics came a bit late, with fans lamenting the delay and obsessively checking their Spotify to make sure they hadn’t missed it. Now that it’s finally here, don’t be shy and drop your Spotify Wrapped in the comments.