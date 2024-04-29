New survey aims to highlight experiences of LGBTQ+ people facing homelessness in Ireland

Housing insecurity has become a reality for a growing number of people in Ireland due to the ongoing housing crisis. The Department of Housing reports that in March 2024, there were 9,719 adults in official emergency accommodation. This number doesn’t accurately reflect the full reality of the housing crisis, as it fails to account for those sleeping rough, or ‘couchsurfing’ on friends’ sofas, and there is still limited information on LGBTQ+ people facing homelessness.

The queer community is disproportionately vulnerable to homelessness, especially LGBTQ+ youth. This can be due to a multitude of reasons, including but not limited to, the process of coming out or transitioning amongst unsupportive family members, and the subsequent realities of being forced to leave home, sometimes with nowhere else to go.

The LGBTQ+ Homelessness Multi-Stakeholder Group has launched a new survey aimed at gathering information about the experiences of LGBTQ+ people who have experienced homelessness or housing insecurity in Ireland. The group was established in coordination with Outhouse LGBTQ+ Centre and is supported by a wide range of NGOs, the HSE, and the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive.

Their primary aim is to establish a dedicated shelter for LGBTQ+ people facing homelessness, one which is a safe space that is committed to safeguarding and protecting the unique needs of LGBTQ+ people facing and experiencing homelessness.

The survey is completely anonymous. There are 30 questions and it takes approximately 10 minutes to complete, and you can skip any questions you don’t wish to answer, and you have the option to leave feedback.

It is hoped that the results of the survey will provide further information about the challenges that are specific to the LGBTQ+ community’s experience of homelessness, with the ultimate aim of using the information to inform plans for dedicated emergency accommodation for LGBTQ+ people.

The value of specific research on the LGBTQ+ community experience cannot be underestimated, as it is an issue where information is lacking due to the vulnerable nature of these experiences.

Many of those accessing homelessness experiences do not disclose their identity for fears of safety, and as the first-ever piece of research on LGBTQ+ homelessness in Ireland by FOCUS Ireland in 2020 found, many LGBTQ+ youth avoid emergency accommodation due to fears for their safety.

If it’s an issue you have directly experienced, this survey provides a unique opportunity to let your opinions and first-hand experiences provide a basis for plans to address this issue moving forward.

Speaking at the launch of the survey, Oisín O’Reilly, CEO of Outhouse LGBTQ+ Centre, said, “There is very little reliable data in Ireland on the LGBTQ+ experience of homelessness; with this survey, we are going to change that. The report will help make the case for dedicated emergency accommodation and ensure that the design of the service will meet the needs of the people it is there to serve.”

You can take part in the survey here.