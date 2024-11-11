Tottenham Hotspur football club charged over supporters’ homophobic chanting

Tottenham Hotspur FC has been charged by the Football Association (FA) in response to alleged homophobic chanting by their supporters. The incident occurred during a Premier League match against Manchester United on Sunday, September 29.

The club faces a fine after being charged with two breaches of FA Rule E21, which governs supporters’ behaviour at matches “for misconduct in relation to crowd control”. In a statement, the FA said Tottenham allegedly “failed to ensure that its spectators…conducted themselves in an orderly fashion” but rather behaved “in an improper, offensive, abusive, indecent, or insulting way with either an express or implied reference to sexual orientation.”

The supporters are accused of singing the chant around both the 49th and 79th minutes of the game in Old Trafford. It was reportedly in a song for Dominic Solanke, although the homophobic lyrics do not relate to the striker.

Immediately after the match, Tottenham Hotspur condemned the chanting, calling it “simply unacceptable, hugely offensive and no way to show support for the team.”

The club added: “We shall be continuing our work with our LGBTQ+ supporters’ association, Proud Lilywhites, to ensure a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans on matchdays. We are justly proud of our superb and loyal support, home and away. However, we all have a responsibility to act as ambassadors of Tottenham Hotspur and discrimination of any kind has no place at our Club.”

We’re all Spurs fans just like you. When you sing these songs you’re telling us we don’t belong; and we do, as much as you do #COYShttps://t.co/FOVJ4f7piO — Proud Lilywhites (@SpursLGBT) September 29, 2024

Ahead of a later game against West Ham United, Tottenham season ticket holders received an email saying that there would be a “zero-tolerance approach” taken regarding discrimination.

“Our stewards will once again be wearing body cams to identify individuals involved in unacceptable chanting, so the club can take the strongest possible action. This includes the Dominic Solanke chant with reference to Mikel Arteta and any use of the term ‘rent boy’,” the email read.

Tottenham has until Wednesday, November 13, to respond to the FA’s charges.