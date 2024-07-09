Trans and Intersex Pride Dublin to return in 2024

This Saturday, July 13, Trans and Intersex Pride will take to the streets of Dublin for their 2024 march calling for trans liberation and bodily autonomy for intersex people. Supporters are encouraged to assemble at the Garden of Remembrance at 12pm, and start the march through the city centre.

Announcing the 2024 march, Trans and Intersex Pride Dublin took to social media to speak out against the recent regression on trans rights. “From over 600 anti-trans, anti-drag bills proposed in the US, to the Cass review and the horror show that it’ll bring to young trans people, to anti-trans laws proposed in France, and to the Peruvian Government classing queer people as mentally ill, times have never been as desperate for the LGBTQ+ community,” the group stated in a recent Instagram post.

Some of these issues are also prominent in Ireland, with the country ranking last in accessibility to trans healthcare in Europe. For years, activists have been calling for a better system of care that will put a stop to the 10-year-long waiting lists trans people are currently faced with.

“It’s essential that people show up to this year’s Trans & Intersex Pride Dublin on Saturday; we’ve seen the ramping up of transphobia in Ireland and internationally,” the group told GCN.

“This Trans & Intersex Pride is also significant because an anti-migrant protest is being called the same day. It’s crucial that we march loud, proud, and vibrant to push back against the vile lies of the far right.

“This protest is a call to action against the far right. The fact they have made gains in the local elections should be a wake up call to everyone to join and build a strong anti-fascist movement. The far right are using immigration and trans rights as a wedge issue to spread their fascist agenda. We can’t be compliant as our rights are being stripped away,” said Trans and Intersex Pride Dublin.

On the day of the march, Neuro Pride Ireland will also be present, joining at a more accessible meeting point located in the intersection between Grafton Street and Nassau Street. People who prefer to join the march from this point onwards are encouraged to assemble before 12.15pm.

Trans and Intersex Pride Dublin is community-organised and is funded entirely by donations. “We are 100% community organised, funded entirely by you – please give anything you can to the donation link in our bio. If you can’t donate – absolutely fine, share instead!”

For those who won’t be able to join the march on the day, GCN will live-stream the speeches on Facebook. For more information check out Trans Pride Dublin’s socials.