Trans man Freddy McConnell gave birth to his first child in 2018 in the UK, where he fought to be legally recognised on the birth certificate as his child’s father or parent instead of “mother”.

He argued that being legally labelled his child’s “mother” was a breach of his human rights, as he has been recognised as male by law under the UK’s Gender Recognition Act.

Unfortunately, McConnell lost his case against the high court and the court of appeal so to this day, his five-year-old child does not have a birth cert.

The case has now been referred to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) and McConnell, who transitioned when he was in his early twenties, is hopeful for a positive outcome.

Now, pregnant again, McConnell wants to do something different. He hopes to travel to Sweden to give birth to his second child, where they have set a precedent of recognising Trans men who give birth as fathers.

According to VICE World News, a German Trans man made his way to the progressive country in 2019 to deliver a child and he was successful in securing his title as the father on the birth certificate, inspiring McConnell to do the same.

McConnell’s mother set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds that will help her son make his way to Sweden. More specifically, the funds will go towards:

“Travel (possibly overland)

Self-catered accommodation

Living costs in Sweden

A bilingual doula

Medical bills (we are seeking clarity on whether these can be covered by the NHS)

A passport for the new baby to get home (and any other admin costs)”.

McConnell, a single parent, is expecting his second child early next year and has spoken out about the importance of accuracy when it comes to legal documents.

“We are told [birth certificates] are important, we have to have them. All I’m asking is that it be accurate, and it reflects the society in which we live.”

“Whether it’s doctors or people in the NHS [like] midwives, they all acknowledge that I am a man, and I’m a dad, and obviously my family and society sees me that way,” he said. “In every meaningful sense, I believe I am my kid’s father, and so it’s just bizarre for it not to be reflected on their official documents.”