Trans man dies following assault at Pride event in Germany

On August 27, a 25 year-old Trans man was assaulted and beaten while he was participating in a Pride event in the city of Münster, Germany. Days later, on Friday, September 2, he passed away in the hospital.

More than 10,000 people gathered in Münster for the Christopher Street Day (CSD) Pride celebrations, organised in remembrance of the Stonewall riots. During the festivities, two women were victims of homophobic abuse and the young man, identified simply as Malte for privacy reasons, stepped in to defend them.

In retaliation, the attacker beat Malte and left him unconscious on the ground, before fleeing the scene. He was rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery, but he then died from the injuries after several days. On the same day of the man’s death, the police announced that they had arrested a suspect for the attack.

After appealing for witnesses of the attack, the police were able to identify and detain a 20 year-old man at Münster’s main train station. A judge will be asked by prosecutors to order investigative detention for the man, who is officially suspected of bodily harm resulting in death.

Die Kundgebung in #Münster ist richtig, richtig groß. Der Mensch von der Fantifa hat gerade dazu aufgerufen, dass LGBTIQ-Leute sich organisieren müssen um "zurückzuschlagen". Auf Staat und Polizei könne man sich nicht verlassen. pic.twitter.com/a77jzpII5A — Sebastian Weiermann (@SWeiermann) September 2, 2022

On Friday, a memorial event was held in the city in Germany to honour the young Trans man, with city officials ordering all flags to be flown at half-mast to commemorate his death.

“This terrible event shows that we still have more to do to push for equality and acceptance for people of different sexual orientations,” commented the city’s mayor, Markus Lewe.

“Malte has died following a hate attack at the CSD Münster,” said Sven Lehmann, the German LGBTQ+ commissioner. “I’m stunned and sad. My condolences and deep sympathy go to his family and friends. Violence against queer people is a threat that we must all stand up to.”

Speaking to German news outlet DW, Alva Träbert, a member of the executive committee of the Lesbian and Gay Federation in Germany (LSVD), said: “His death reminds too many of us once again that there are parts of society that deny us human dignity.”