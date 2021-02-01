Tributes flood in for trans icon and visonary musician SOPHIE 

Tributes have been pouring in for the Grammy-nominated pop artist and producer SOPHIE after it was announced by the musician’s record label Transgressive that SOPHIE died on Saturday morning in Athens, Greece.

“Tragically our beautiful Sophie passed away this morning after a terrible accident. True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and slipped and fell,” the statement posted on Twitter read.

“It is with profound sadness that I have to inform you that musician and producer SOPHIE passed away this morning around 4am in Athens, where the artist had been living, following a sudden accident. At this time respect and privacy for the family is our priority. We would also ask for respect for her fanbase, and to treat the private nature of this news with sensitivity. “SOPHIE was a pioneer of a new sound, one of the most influential artists in the last decade. Not only for ingenious production and creativity but also for the message and visibility that was achieved. An icon of liberation.”

Alongside the statement to Mixmag, SOPHIE’s team requests “pronouns are not used in this article and we refer only to the artist by the name SOPHIE.” GCN will also honour this request.

Many famous LGBTQ+ people have been sharing tributes to SOPHIE including Christine and The Queens, Kim Petras, Sam Smith, MNEK and trans activist Munroe Bergdorf who shared on her Instagram that the trans community “has lost an icon, a pioneer and a visionary bright light. Heartbroken. SOPHIE you will be missed. Thank you for sharing your talent with us. I hope we get to meet again one day. Rest in peace sister.”

Sophie was a stellar producer, a visionary, a reference. She rebelled against the narrow, normative society by being an absolute triumph, both as an artist and as a woman. I can’t believe she is gone. We need to honor and respect her memory and legacy. Cherish the pioneers. pic.twitter.com/3kyRl1KabY — Chris (@QueensChristine) January 30, 2021