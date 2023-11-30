Queer favourite Troye Sivan announces Dublin gig

Troye Sivan has just announced that he’ll be taking his new album Something to Give Each Other on tour across Europe next year, hitting Dublin on June 25, 2024.

The LGBTQ+ Aussie singer will go on a 17-date run, kicking off on May 29 in Lisbon’s Coliseu dos Recreios. From there, he will travel to venues and festivals across Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Czech Republic, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Scotland and Ireland, before wrapping up in the UK at the OVO Arena Wembley and Birmingham’s Utilita Arena on June 27 and 28 respectively.

Troye Sivan posted a video on Instagram speaking about the tour, saying: “When we wrote Something to Give Each Other we wrote it as a live show. And I’ve been so nervous to announce this because I want this to be the pop show. It has to be the party, it has to the best night of your life, the best night of my life, and now it’s finally coming.

“Europe and the UK, I will see you on the Something to Give Each Other tour in 2024,” he concluded.

The news comes following the success of the aforementioned album, which includes hits like ‘Got Me Started’, ‘One of Your Girls’ and ‘Rush’, which achieved two Grammy nominations. Each of these tracks was released alongside captivating music videos that garnered viral social media traction and critical acclaim, and Sivan recently collected four ARIA Awards including for Best Solo Artist and Song of the Year.

Tickets for Troye Sivan’s Something to Give Each Other tour, including the show in Dublin’s 3Arena on June 25, go on general sale on Friday, December 8. There are also VIP packages and experiences available, which can be found at vipnation.eu.

More dates are expected to be announced in due course, and this marks the singer’s biggest European headline tour so far, and is the first time he is playing arena shows across the continent.