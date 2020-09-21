UK Government reportedly shelve plans to reform trans rights

Leaked documents included in a report by The Sunday Times show that the UK Government is planning to shelve a proposal as part of the Gender Recognition Act which would allow trans people to self determine their gender without a medical diagnosis.

Following the report, Stonewall called on the Government to take action saying that “trans people have waited too long for equality.

“There’s more rumours in today’s papers that the Government may drop plans to meaningfully reform the Gender Recognition Act.

Even though the majority of the public support introducing a simplified process for trans people to get legal recognition of their gender.”

In their statement, the LGBT+ charity emphasised the overwhelming support from the British public for reform and highlighted the recent support the proposal has received from the Trades Union Congress and the British Medical Association.

Author and journalist Shon Faye wrote about the news on Twitter saying she is not surprised it has “been scrapped”.

“The fact that it’s taken a very small group of the most powerful and reactionary forces in government and the media to misuse their power so intensively is, in a way, quite heartening because this huge, widespread, populist anti-trans movement that was desired hasn’t emerged.

“The issues of the next few years are serious: unemployment will hit many trans people hard as they already struggle in the jobs market, trans healthcare is in crisis, housing problems etc. Even the decline in nightlife will have a huge impact. GRA just isn’t as important [right now].



Critics of the proposal raised concerns that getting rid of the current process would “remove an important scrutiny function” and would lead to an increase in fraudulent applications.

Trans advocates argue that there is no evidence of fraudulent abuse of the self-identification process in countries such as Ireland, Denmark and Norway, where there is no judicial process.

Transgender charity Mermaids has yet to make a formal comment on the rumours of Government plans, saying they are “patiently awaiting a formal announcement and will continue to be optimistic for the future of trans rights in the UK.”