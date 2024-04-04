UN adopts historic resolution addressing discrimination and violence against intersex people

The United Nations (UN) has made a historic move to protect the rights of intersex people, with its Human Rights Council adopting its first-ever resolution specifically addressing discrimination, violence and harmful practices against persons with innate variations in sex characteristics. The proposal passed on Thursday, April 4, with the majority of member states voting in favour.

The resolution, brought by Finland, South Africa, Chile and Australia, was co-sponsored by 40 other states including Ireland. It expressed “grave concern” about violence and harmful practices that intersex people can be subjected to, including medically unnecessary or deferrable interventions concerning sex characteristics.

The document that the Office of the High Commissioner prepare a report to be discussed at the Human Rights Council in September 2025 that examines these issues, as well as the “discriminatory laws and policies” in place worldwide. It also asked that “best practices including legal protection and remedies” be looked at for persons with innate variations in sex characteristics.

In addition, the resolution adopted by the UN further encourages nations to “work to realise the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health” for intersex people.

Responding to the news, 35 civil society organisations including ILGA World, and intersex groups from countries like Australia, Brazil, Ghana, India, Kenya, Nepal, Poland, Thailand, and Zimbabwe, released a joint statement, reading: “This resolution marks yet another milestone in how international bodies are looking at the rights of intersex persons.

“Over the years, the work of civil society and States alike has built tremendous momentum, but things could take an even more decisive turn this time. Thanks to this vote, the first-ever official United Nations report to address the human rights situation of persons with innate variations in sex characteristics will raise awareness of the issue in a way that States can no longer ignore, and will have to act upon.”

The statement continues by saying: “We are grateful to the cross-regional group of States who brought this resolution forward, those who supported it, and the growing number of countries that have started to enhance protections for intersex persons.

“Intersex people exist in every part of the world. And yet, they continue to face pervasive human rights violations everywhere – including forced and coercive medical interventions, infanticide, denial of legal recognition and registration at birth, and discrimination in accessing health, education, and sports, amongst others. The importance of the United Nations addressing this situation to better the lives of intersex people worldwide cannot be overstated.”