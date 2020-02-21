Queer events for your calendar this weekend and beyond

There are some fabulous queer and alternative events not to be missed this weekend and beyond. Regardless of whether you’re LGBT+ or not, there are a litany of upcoming queer events to get you in that early pride mood while also providing useful information about the LGBT+ community as a whole, all of which are happening very soon.

Michel – Michelle

Michel – Michelle is the upcoming novel by writer Margo Gorman. It tells the story of an architect and his “three mothers” who challenge the fixed notions of gender, while also paying homage to the pioneers of diversity and contributing to current discussions surrounding gender fluidity.

The target group for the novel is family and friends of the LGBT+ community and people keen to support and promote diversity.

The launch itself will be happening at 6:30 pm on Tuesday, March 5 and will be hosted at the Irish Writers Centre in Parnell Square, Dublin 1.

Learn at Lunchtime – Coming Out and the Supportive Role of Allies

A seminar sponsored by the Department of Justice, Learn at Lunchtime is an event that will discuss how to create an inclusive LGBT+ friendly workplace, as well as tips on how to be an ally.

The speaker of the event is Collette O’Regan, who is the Training Coordinator at LGBT Ireland, along with other staff across the department, who will talk about their own experiences of coming out as LGBT+. There will also be a Q&A session hosted by Neil Ward, who is the Chairperson of the Department’s LGBT+ Staff Network.

The event will be held on February 24 from 1 pm to 2 pm, in the Atrium at St. Stephen’s Green. The seminar is free to register and all are welcome.

Cookies for a Cause

A panel discussion of four LGBT+ families representatives who will talk about the legal inequality they face and how it impacts them daily.

It is being hosted as an informal round table discussion with others in the same situations. It will include legal representatives that are available on the night to discuss any issues/problems attendees or their families are facing.

‘Cookies for a Cause’ is being held on February 25, from 6 pm to 8 pm at the Arthur Cox Dublin, Dublin 2. It’s free to register and all are welcome.

Drogheda Pride 2020 – Quiz Night

No upcoming queer events list is complete without the mention of an LGBT+ quiz, so if you’re in the Drogheda area then maybe you should give it a try, hosted by Drogheda Pride with Mink Monroe and Peter James Nugent.

At €20 per table of five, grab a few pals and get quizzical.



The event will be held on Friday, March 6 at Fairgreen Bar, Trinity Street, Drogheda.

2020 Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival – Queer Films Stream



While we’ve previously listed the 12-day extravaganza of cinema that will be starting later this month, it’s always worth mentioning again as there is strong representation LGBT+ films this year and deserves to be included in our list of upcoming queer events, all for your viewing pleasure. Some will be listed but the rest can be found here.

Sequin in a Blue Room

A chance encounter with another man at a sex party draws the fixation of a teenage boy who, once only favouring no strings attached hook-ups over relationships, now yearns to pursue this mysterious – pursuit that is thrilling but equally dangerous for the protagonist of this Lynchian-style feature by Samuel Van Grinsven.

Thursday February 27 / Light House 1 / 18:15

Rialto

An adaptation of Mark O’Halloran’s stage play ‘Trade’, the film – directed by Peter Mackie Burns and starring Love/Hate lead actor Tom Vaughan-Lawlor – details the life of Colm, who is struggling with the death of his destructive father, among other personal crises. His way of coping is falling into the arms of a young male prostitute, which may only cause his family life to further devolve around him.

Friday March 6 / Light House 1 / 20:15

Moffie

The conscription of a young gay teenager into the war of South Africa during the 1980s threatens him with brutal bullying and punishment, as fear of being labelled a “moffie” – the ultimate slur – could lead him into director Oliver Hermanus’ world where the gay conscript won’t just have to deal with consequences of war, but the reality of severe homophobia.

Growing Families – Queer dads and surrogacy

Growing Families (formerly Families Through Surrogacy) are hosting an event that will focus on various topics and give advice on how to access surrogacy outside of Ireland, this event would be great for those looking to become queer dads.

The Growing Families March event in Dublin will provide the latest insights into risks, practicalities and ethics when it comes to surrogacy in the US, Canada, Colombia, Cyprus, Czech Republic and other destinations.

Local queer dads will share their surrogacy experiences and there will be practical sessions on everything from immigration, parentage, formula feeding, milk sharing through to social catch-ups.

The conference will be held on March 22 and is a ticketed event, which can be bought here.