Watch: Exclusive clip from new trans film Orlando, My Political Biography drops ahead of Irish release

In his new film Orlando, My Political Biography, acclaimed writer and activist Paul B. Preciado brings Virginia Woolf’s iconic novel Orlando to new life. The film, which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival winning four awards, is a personal essay, historical analysis, and social manifesto that celebrates the trans experience and explores the intersections of life, poetry, and gender in the pursuit of truth.
Woolf’s Orlando follows the centuries-spanning life of a nobleman who wakes up as a woman. Almost 100 years after its publication and inspiring generations with its exploration of gender fluidity, Preciado sees this narrative as foundational to trans and non-binary experiences.
Through a diverse cast of over 20 trans and non-binary individuals, he reinterprets the story, intertwining their own journeys of identity and transition. The documentary showcases the lives of these people, reflecting on the relevance of Orlando in the fight against anti-trans ideologies and for global trans rights. The cast brings a range of perspectives and experiences to the table, creating a rich tapestry of narratives that challenge traditional notions of gender and identity.
After earning high praise at prestigious international festivals in Toronto, Telluride and Dublin, the film releases in cinemas across the UK and Ireland on Friday, July 5. Orlando, My Political Biography is a must-see for anyone interested in exploring the complexities of gender identity and the ongoing struggle for trans rights. Preciado’s film is a celebration of diversity, a call for understanding, and a testament to the resilience of the human spirit.
If you’re curious to know more about this exciting new film, GCN has an exclusive clip to share with our readers. Check it out below!
All that’s left to do is book a ticket to experience Orlando, My Political Biography for yourself! Find it in a cinema near you and secure your seat at this link.
