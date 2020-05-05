WATCH: The Greenbow committee challenge you to a rainbow bake off

While in lockdown, many are exploring or rediscovering new hobbies and skills, a big one for many being baking. This has inspired the committee of Greenbow to start a Rainbow Baking Challenge.

Committee members Conor, Leesa, Grace and Sophie took on the challenge making rainbow treats including cookies, cupcakes, cheesecake and even a six-tier cake!!!

The panic and joy the ensued as some took to the kitchen for the first time. It is well worth a watch and the finished products look delicious!

Greenbow wants to help brighten people’s day and timelines and have invited the community to join them in baking something with a rainbow.

They are asking people to bake something and then use the hashtags #TheGreatRainbowBakeOff and #MakingRainbows to share their creations.

So far there have been lots of people taking part in helping the community come together while we stay apart.

Interestingly, scientists have found that the best way to improve your mood is to channel your inner Mary Berry and bake.

The research, which was published in the ‘Journal of Positive Psychology’, reviewed the diaries of 658 third level students were asked to keep daily activities and emotions diary for 13 days.

After analysing the correlation between activities and emotions, researchers found that following creative activities like baking, participants recorded higher levels of enthusiasm and satisfaction showing it to be “a means of cultivating positive psychological functioning.”

Dr Tamlin Conner, psychologist and lead author of the Otago study, said in a press release that the new study highlights the importance of engaging in everyday creative activities: “Our earlier research found that positive affect appears to increase creativity during the same day, but our latest findings show that there is no cross-day effect. Rather, it is creative activity on the previous day that predicts wellbeing the next.”

So what more convincing do you need? On your marks, get set, RAINBOW BAKE!