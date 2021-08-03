Stunning photobook 'We've Lost Dancing' celebrates Dublin's much-missed nightlife scene

We’ve Lost Dancing, a gorgeous new interactive photobook looking at some of Dublin’s most beloved clubs in the years before the pandemic hit, is soon to be released.

Featuring amongst others the iconic queer nightspots Mother and The George, the experience captures nightlife in all its much-missed glory.

As photographer Ruth Guest describes, it’s more than just a photobook, it’s an experience. “People can listen to a curated dance playlist while browsing over 50 photographs of DJs, buzzy smoking areas, packed clubs, and one or two personal images that remind me of these days, all predominantly in black and white, as it is my signature style.

“My goal is to transport people back to pre-pandemic days and try to enjoy the ‘experience’ of clubs again.”

Guest continues in the We’ve Lost Dancing blurb – “There’s something special about nights out in Dublin. As we enter the second summer of Covid-19, nostalgic memories of nightlife occupy my mind, when I think back to ‘normal’ times.

“We’ve Lost Dancing is an interactive audio/visual photo book showcasing a collection of portraits and images taken over the last ten years of working as a nightclub photographer in Dublin.

“The majority of photographs were taken at Mother or BEDLAM events in classic Dublin venues such as Tivoli Theatre, The Button Factory, Crawdaddy, Workman’s Club, Pygmalion, Andrew’s Lane Theatre, and The George, with some images featuring world-class DJs like Groove Armada, Nicole Moudaber and Skream – just to name a few.”

Much has been said about the necessity of clubs and nightlife for the queer community as both safe spaces and formative experiences. As pandemic restrictions begin to be lift due to the success of Ireland’s vaccination drive, eager clubbers can enjoy this audiovisual experience as they look forward to nightlife’s return.