Competition: Win tickets to exciting new Rainbow Cabaret in All My Friends

Rainbow Cabaret, an intimate night of burlesque, drag kings and entertainment, is heading to All My Friends on April 22, and GCN has two pairs of tickets to give away! Rainbow Cabaret is a collaboration between the LGBTQ+ venue and the staple Candlelight Cabaret Ireland which hosts frequent burlesque shows across the country.

The night will be hosted by Lotta Lungs, a Candlelight Cabaret resident performer and host whose sultry sound will entertain guests all night long. Audiences can also look forward to music from Belfast genderqueer drag king and finalist of GNI Mag’s award for best LGBTQI+ Entertainer, Carl Connie Lingus, along with daredevil acts to stun audiences by Sideshow Ramone.

The entertainment doesn’t stop there, Sparkling Spitfire, a title winner in floorwork, burlesque and pole dance, will be wowing guests, and so will Carl Hartt, Belfast-born drag king. If that wasn’t enough, Dan Sing, who recently performed in Galway with the Jezebel Jocks, will provide even more tunes to get people moving.

Last, but not least, a performance by Storm Hayley, an award-winning makeup artist who appeared on The X Factor and Ireland’s Got Talent will round off what promises to be an incredible night.

Doors for the show open at 7 pm with things kicking off at 8:30pm. The cabaret will be followed by music and drinks til late, and the All My Friends staff are putting together special cocktails for the night.

Tickets are on sale now with prices starting from €12.50 plus booking fee, but GCN has two pairs of tickets ready to give away to two lucky readers. For a chance to win, simply answer the following question:

Rainbow Cabaret is being hosted in which LGBTQ+ venue?

The competition closes on Thursday, April 20, 2023. Winners will be contacted directly and shared on social media.

