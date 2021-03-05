10 LGBTQ+ films and shows to stream this March

If you’re looking for a way to fill these long lockdown nights, here are 10 LGBTQ+ films and shows available to stream right now, and a list of the places you can watch them!

AMAZON PRIME

Amazon Prime also has dozens of LGBTQ+ films and series, including a few Amazon originals.

Modern Love

Modern love is an anthology series based on the New York Times column of the same name. The show follows several different couples based loosely on real-life stories from the columns. One such couple is Tobin (Andrew Scott) and husband Andy (Brandon Kyle Goodman) who are going through the process of adopting a child. After watching the show, you can even check out the real story that the Tobin and Andy episode was based on.

Uncle Frank

Set in 1970’s America, Uncle Frank is the story of a teenage girl and her closeted uncle as they journey from New York to their family homestead in the South for a funeral. From the screenwriter of American Beauty, and starring Paul Bettany and Sophia Lillis, Uncle Frank has been described as a “fervent family drama”.

My Best Friend

My Best Friend is an Argentinian coming-of-age film set in Patagonia. The plot is centred around 16 year-old Lorenzo, whose parents take in Caito, the son of a family friend. As the two young men grow close, Lorenzo struggles to understand his feelings for Caito and the intense friendship they have formed. It’s a sentimental story about connection, love and self-discovery.

NETFLIX

With 26 nominations in the GLAAD Media Awards this year, Netflix is the perfect place to find all kinds of queer content.

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette

The award-winning Nanette is stand-up comedy like you’ve never seen before. Gadsby draws on her own experience growing up as a gender-nonconforming lesbian in conservative Tasmania, opening a raw and frank discussion about inequality and oppression. The performance is a seamless blend of frank humour, emotive personal narrative and powerful social commentary; prepare to cry as well as laugh.

Yes, God, Yes

Yes, God, Yes follows the story of devoted Catholic teenager Alice (Natalia Dyer) as she struggles with stigma and guilt surrounding her sexual desires. That is until Alice has a chance encounter with an older woman, Gina, an out and proud lesbian who gives her advice about navigating shame. Yes, God, Yes is a refreshing comedy about female empowerment.

Banana

Banana is a Channel 4 mini-series created by Russel T Davies and focusing on LGBTQ+ youth in Manchester. The anthology series follows eight different couples in their journeys of love and heartbreak. The show is one of the three interlocking series created by Davies, (Tofu, Banana and Cucumber) all exploring queer life in modern Britain. Banana was nominated for a GLAAD Media Award and notably featured the first trans role played by a trans actor in British television.

DISNEY +

While queer representation in Disney movies has been pretty non-existent, Disney + recently added Star to the platform, meaning there are now loads of LGBTQ+ films and shows to get stuck in to.

The Favourite

The Favourite is a striking dark comedy set in 18th century Britain. The historical fiction follows Queen Ann and two younger women, Abigail Masham and Sarah Churchill, who are in an aggressive competition for the position of court favourite. What follows is an intense and manipulative love triangle and an all-round gripping watch.

Runaways

Based on Marvel Comic’s superhero team of the same name, Runaways tells the story of six teenagers who have nothing in common, but unite together against their supervillain parents. The show has been praised for its queer representation and features Marvel’s first-ever on-screen gay kiss.

Love Victor

Set in the same world as the 2018 film Love, Simon, this series focuses on a new student at Creekwood High School – Victor. As Victor struggles with his home life and sexuality, he reaches out to openly gay student Simon for support and friendship.

Jennifer’s Body

This overlooked comedy horror follows the friendship between nerdy and insecure student Anita (Amanda Seyfried) and popular-girl-turned-possessed-succubus Jennifer (Megan Fox). While trying to put an end to Jennifer’s man-eating ways, even Anita can’t resist her demonic powers of seduction, leading to one of pop cinema’s most iconic lesbian kisses.