Irish government launches new LGBTQ+ inclusion strategy

On June 12, Minister for Children, Disability and Equality Norma Foley announced the publication of the government’s new LGBTQ+ inclusion strategy, accompanied by a two year action plan.

Titled National LGBTIQ+ Inclusion Strategy II (NLIS II) 2024-2028, the document envisions a “safe, fair and inclusive Ireland where people are supported to live inclusive, healthy and fulfilling lives”. It reflects the government’s determination to work with State agencies to better the lives of LGBTQ+ people in Ireland.

Minister Norma Foley announced the strategy at a launch event last week, which featured contributions from many members of the LGBTQ+ community who were involved in finalising the document. Groups involved included LGBT Ireland and the Midlands LGBT Project, alongside young voices whose future will be most impacted by the strategy.

“I am delighted to launch the successor National LGBTIQ+ Inclusion Strategy 2024 – 2028 and the first 2-year Action Plan today,” said Minister Foley. “This is the end product of many months of work on the part of Government Departments and State Agencies and indeed those who represent the LGBTIQ+ community.

“The new Strategy is rooted in a commitment to human rights and recognises the State’s obligation to respect and protect human rights. It recognises the valuable role that civil society plays in the advancement of LGBTIQ+ equality and more broadly across all society.

“The National LGBTIQ+ Inclusion Strategy aspires to securing full equality for LGBTIQ+ people within Irish society, and to improve quality of life and wellbeing for LGBTIQ+ people, thus enabling them to participate fully in Ireland’s social, economic, cultural, and political life.”

During the launch event, 22-year-old Ellen Moriarty shared a poem titled ‘Dancing into the Light’, referencing the opportunity to make positive and profound change. Hunter Cox, a representative of the Youth Advisory Group, which took part in the 2024 consultation with children and young people to develop the strategy, also spoke at the event, highlighting the group’s experience.

During the consultation process, the group identified a list of priorities and actions, which the government aims to address with the two-year action plan that accompanies the strategy. The action plan also outlines responsibilities and timelines for implementing the strategy.

