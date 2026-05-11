Scotland elects two trans members of parliament in historic first

Scotland has elected its first openly trans members of parliament at the elections that took place on May 8, marking a historic moment for LGBTQ+ representation in the country.

Both members of the Scottish Green Party, Iris Duane and Q Manivannan were elected to the Holyrood, making history as the first two trans members of parliament ever elected in Scotland. Duane secured a seat in the Glasgow region, while Manivannan was elected in the Edinburgh and Lothians East regional lists.

Speaking to a crowd of supporters in Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Centre after the results were announced, Manivannan said: “My name is Dr Q Manivannan, I am a transgender Tamil immigrant, my pronouns are they/them.

“I am to some in this country everything that the hateful despise and I am standing here as your MSP now with care.

“They say politics is the art of the possible, a politics of care I would say expands what is possible for everyone left behind, pushed out or never invited in.”

They added: “Every barrier placed before me with the Greens was the reason also that we pushed further. This is what diversity looks like in power.”

Thanking their family, Manivannan added: “You showed me that home is the place you don’t have to explain yourself, and where you can believe in one another. Thank you.”

Speaking to the press, Duane also welcomed the announcement, saying: “I’m just so thankful for everyone who’s gone out and voted yesterday, and proved that we can build a better future together.”

Supporters hailed the appointment of the first two trans members of parliament as a milestone for diversity and representation in Scotland’s politics. However, the election also triggered intense online abuse targeting the two candidates, prompting the Scottish Greens to address it.

A spokesperson said the online hate “directed towards our new MSPs has been disgraceful”.

They added: “It should not be part of the job, and it is no wonder that so many people are deterred from putting themselves forward.

“The last few years have been really difficult for a lot of LGBTQ+ people across Scotland and beyond. Trans people in particular have been targeted and abused as part of a cynical culture war that has been encouraged by other parties and parts of the media.”

They continued: “All politicians have a responsibility to reject hatred and division rather than embracing and using it.

“This is the biggest and most diverse group of Green MSPs ever to be elected. We hope that our parliament is one that reflects the fairer, greener and kinder country we want to build.”