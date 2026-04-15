Community remembers Irish folk singer and LGBTQ+ ally Moya Brennan

Tributes are pouring in for Moya (Máire) Brennan who passed away on Monday, April 13. Credited with popularising Irish music and lyrics, the singer, songwriter, harpist and philanthropist was also a staunch LGBTQ+ ally.

Brennan’s brothers Pól and Ciaran, who joined her in the pioneering band Clannad, confirmed the news in a post shared online. “We are completely heartbroken at the passing of our dearest sister Máire (Moya),” they wrote, also sharing that she died at home in Donegal surrounded by family.

“Her voice was the signature sound of Clannad and will live on forever,” they concluded.

Clannad performed a farewell Dublin concert in 2023, also marking the 50th anniversary of their debut album. In July 2025, Moya performed at the Letterkenny Pride festival, and in light of her passing, the group posted a moving tribute on social media.

Reflecting on the impact of her LGBTQ+ allyship, they shared, “Moya was our very first and most valiant supporter and has been an unforgettable presence over the past three years. From the beginning, she took us by the hand, walked with us and showed us how to lead with love. We’ll always cherish her for her beautiful commitment to Letterkenny Pride.”

The organisation added, “While Grammy, Emmy, Ivor Novello and BAFTA awards might attempt to define her greatness, they only go so far. We know that the true wonder of Moya Brennan was in how she always found a repository for her love.

“Whether it be her family, her music, her county or the many causes that she championed, she poured her love into each of them. So many of us have been saved and replenished by this unwavering creative and spiritual generosity.”

They concluded, “This loss is felt deeply by all of us at Letterkenny Pride, by Donegal and by our country’s creative landscape. As we remember with gratitude all of the incredible memories and moments that she’s gifted to us, we’ll be forever thankful that Moya Brennan existed at all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Letterkenny Pride (@letterkennypride)

Legendary LGBTQ+ activist Tonie Walsh also reacted to her death, writing “go raibh míle maith agat (thank you very much), Moya”.

President of Ireland Catherine Connolly issued a statement of her own, crediting the singer with bringing “Irish music and culture to listeners all over the world… Moya leaves an exceptional legacy of music which will be enjoyed for generations to come.”

Brennan was 73 at the time of her death and had been living with pulmonary fibrosis in her later years. She is survived by her husband Tim Jarvis, her children Aisling and Paul, and her wider family.