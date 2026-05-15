President Catherine Connolly becomes patron of Ireland's LGBTQ+ youth charity Belong To

Irish President Catherine Connolly has just been announced as the patron of LGBTQ+ youth charity Belong To, after formally accepting the organisation’s invitation.

A long-time advocate for reproductive rights, social justice, and neutrality, Catherine Connolly has consistently supported LGBTQ+ rights throughout her political career. Connolly supported Marriage Equality and Repeal, and has been a vocal advocate for the rights of trans people in Ireland.

Within a fortnight of her inauguration as the 10th President of Ireland, Connolly reaffirmed this commitment with a statement released on Transgender Day of Remembrance, marking the 10th anniversary of the Gender Recognition Act.

Announcing her as the patron of Belong To, CEO Kieran O’Donovan stated: “We are absolutely thrilled and deeply honoured that President Connolly has chosen to stand with LGBTQ+ young people as our Patron.

“Her lifelong dedication to social justice and her unwavering voice for the excluded makes her a beacon of hope for the youth we serve. This patronage sends a clear, compassionate message: that every LGBTQ+ young person is deserving of protection, celebration, and love.”

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Connolly’s appointment marks an important milestone in the history of the national LGBTQ+ youth service, which has been supporting queer young people across Ireland since 2003. Her patronage represents a powerful endorsement of the rights and dignity of LGBTQ+ youth at a time when hostility towards the community seems to be on the rise.

Chairperson of Belong To, Patricia Carey, also welcomed the announcement, saying: “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to express our gratitude to President Connolly for accepting this role.

“It’s a clear message of hope and solidarity for the young people we work with. It reinforces our commitment to creating an Ireland where no young person is left in the shadows. We look forward to working under her patronage as we continue our vital work in frontline youth services, advocacy, and research.”