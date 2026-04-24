Heated Rivalry wins prestigious Peabody Award for cultural impact on TV

Gay hockey romance Heated Rivalry won a Peabody Award for the unprecedented “cultural impact” it had on television this year.

Based on Rachel Reid’s best-selling Game Changers book series, the TV show became a global sensation after its release in November 2025. Written and directed by Jacob Tierney, the show has attracted widespread praise for its tender portrayal of a queer love story, as well as its bold depiction of same-sex intimacy on screen.

In addition to attracting fans from all over the world, Heated Rivalry is also scoring several accolades, including 16 Canadian Screen Awards and a Television Academy Honours Award from the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. The hockey romance also earned a GLAAD Media Award and four Web Awards.

Now, the show has been announced as the winner of its most prestigious award yet. On April 23, Heated Rivalry became one of the winners of the 86th annual Peabody Awards, taking home the accolade in the entertainment category.

According to the official website, the show was awarded for its ability to balance “complex themes of sexuality and emotional connection, inspiring fans and promoting non-toxic masculinity, ultimately making what was arguably the biggest cultural impact in television this year.”

Taking to Instagram after the win was announced, Heated Rivalry star François Arnaud congratulated creators Jacob Tierney and Brendan Brady, as well as author Rachel Reid. “Incredible. So proud of you,” he wrote.

Echoing the sentiment, Reid commented on the show’s official account, saying: “So proud of everyone who made this.”

Heated Rivalry was one of 34 winners of the 86th annual Peabody Awards, which were selected from a list of over 1,000 nominees in categories including entertainment, documentary, news, podcast/radio, arts, children’s and youth, immersive and interactive media, and public service programming.

Each year, the Peabody Awards “honor storytelling that has the potential to change culture, whether it’s examining the destructive tactics of ICE, viewing terminal illness through a deeply personal lens, or resisting attempts to stifle free speech,” Executive Director of Peabody Jeffrey Jones said.

“We look forward to recognizing and celebrating these winners.”