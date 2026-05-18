New trans rights index highlights shortcomings in Ireland’s healthcare system

The newly released Trans Rights Index and Map 2026 revealed a broad picture of the state of trans rights in Europe and Central Asia. The index highlights Ireland’s shortcomings in the protection of trans rights, including in areas such as health and family.

Published by Transgender Europe (TGEU) in collaboration with ILGA-Europe, the Trans Rights Index and Map 2026 documents the legal situation of trans people in 54 countries across Europe and Central Asia. Each country receives a score in six categories such as legal gender recognition, asylum, hate crime and speech, non-discrimination, health and family.

With an overall score of 17 out of 32 indicators met, Ireland has made small steps forward in the protection of trans rights in the last few years, according to the index. The country is one of only 12 in the region to base legal gender recognition procedures on self-determination. However, Ireland still falls short of providing legal gender recognition for minors and non-binary people.

In recent years, Ireland has introduced explicit international protection on grounds of gender identity, thus establishing the rights of trans asylum seekers in the country. Similarly, the nation saw the introduction of legislation that prohibits hate crimes on the grounds of gender identity. However, minority groups in the country still have no protections against hate speech.

Ireland scores zero in the categories of Health and Family. The country has failed to depathologise gender-affirming healthcare for trans people and so-called “conversion therapy” practices are still not outlawed in the country. Moreover, there is no legal recognition for trans and non-binary parents.

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Beyond Ireland, the Trans Rights Index and Map 2026 revealed several changes at the legislative level across the region, which have however failed to translate into sustained political progress. Many of the shifts recorded have been driven by the efforts of activists and courts, with little action from governments.

While visible public attacks against trans people and increasingly hateful rhetoric continue across the region, an alarming lack of political response persists. Without meaningful improvements, trans people face a disconnect between the rights set out in law and how they experience them in practice.

Speaking about the report, TGEU’s Chair Isa Nico Borrelli said: “Trans rights are not moving forward because of governments. They are moving forward because trans people, activists and communities are forcing change against all odds.

“But our rights should never depend on our capacity to resist. Across Europe and Central Asia, governments must uphold democracy and the rights of trans people or be remembered for undermining both.”

Find the full Trans Rights Index and Map 2026 here.