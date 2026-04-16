Heated Rivalry creator Jacob Tierney praised after conversation about his HIV status resurfaces

Heated Rivalry creator, Jacob Tierney, has been hitting the headlines again after the resurgence of a clip from a 2022 podcast, wherein he discusses living with HIV. Fans are praising Tierney for his honesty and openness.

The clip is from the podcast Good Morning Sodomites! with host Zach Noe Towers. In the episode titled ‘“100 PENISES” with Jacob Tierney’, the pair discussed everything from thongs to HIV to Grindr to porn, also of course weaving in Tierney’s professional accomplishments.

Tierney discussed receiving an HIV diagnosis and having a series of medical complications. “I acquired HIV when I was 34, and it was really, really bad,” said Tierney. “I got very, very, very sick, lost a lot of weight, had a lot of bad medical complications that a lot of people don’t.”

One important message from the Heated Rivalry creator was telling listeners to “stay on your meds”, as the person who transmitted HIV to Tierney was not taking their medication and had a high viral load. The writer discussed how this happened only a year before PrEP became available on the market.

The multi-hyphenate talent gets really candid and remembers his first orgasm and the fear of AIDS in the ‘90s. Tierney highlighted the effectiveness of modern HIV treatment and how his viral load is undetectable. He further discussed the importance of education, consistent medical care, and breaking down stigma around HIV.

In Ireland, organisations like Poz Vibe Tribe highlight a similar messaage. In 2025, the group collaborated with GCN to run the World AIDS Day Festival, a vibrant blend of remembrance, bold celebration, and vital HIV awareness. The festival ran for five days and hosted several HIVIPs.

In a more recent interview, Tierney told Entertainment Weekly of the intentions with the sex scenes in Heated Rivalry: “We were very aware we’re making a horny show. Let it be horny. Enjoy! That’s part of the fun of this, right?

“That’s also part of the reaction we’re seeing here, is that this show is different because of that. Sex is not supposed to be trauma here, and that was something I really wanted to avoid. I want it to be beautiful.”