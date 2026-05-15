Irish footballer Katie McCabe to leave Arsenal after 11 years

LGBTQ+ sports star Katie McCabe has announced her departure from Arsenal football club at the end of this season. The Republic of Ireland captain has made 305 appearances and scored 37 goals for the club.

Arsenal have confirmed that McCabe’s contract, which was due to expire at the end of this season, will not be extended, and expressed their gratitude for McCabe’s commitment to the club across an 11-year tenure.

Having joined the club in 2015, “Katie has made a significant and lasting contribution to the history and success of our football club”, notes Claire Wheatley, Director of Women’s Football at Arsenal.

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McCabe, a legendary player and advocate for LGBTQ+ rights within sport, has been a part of Arsenal’s winning squad across a number of successful campaigns, including the Women’s Super League, last year’s Champions League, and three League Cups.

McCabe’s final appearance with the club will be this Saturday, May 16, when the team will take on Liverpool. In a statement posted to Arsenal’s social media, McCabe reflected on her time with the club, noting, “it’s a huge chapter of my life closing and there are so many people and moments that mean so much to me”.

She goes on to say, “I arrived at Arsenal as a young girl from Dublin in 2015, not really knowing what to expect – just knowing I wanted to be here”.

“If 10-year-old me could see what this journey became, she’d be so proud. To say I’ve won it all here means everything to me. And I want to be an example to girls everywhere that if I can win it all, no dream is too big for you,” McCabe continues.

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As Katie McCabe departs her long-term Arsenal home, it remains to be seen what’s next in store for the Irish star. However, it’s clear that her journey is far from over, with interest sparked from WSL and America’s NWSL clubs.

“Katie has led with passion and commitment, giving everything for the badge and forging a special bond with our supporters. She departs as a club legend and we are so proud of our shared journey together”, says Claire Wheatley.