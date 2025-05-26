Katie McCabe makes Champions League dream come true as Arsenal beat Barcelona

Ireland’s Katie McCabe achieved Champions League glory as Arsenal beat Barcelona in the final last weekend. Donning the Irish flag, the football star celebrated the victory with her girlfriend and teammate Caitlin Foord by her side.

Taking place in Lisbon on Saturday, May 24, the UEFA Women’s Champions League final saw Arsenal beat Barcelona 1-0, with Katie McCabe delivering an incredible performance. The Republic of Ireland captain started at left back and played the full 90 minutes, as Stina Blackstenius’ 74th minute goal sealed the victory for the team.

In the thrilling final, Arsenal faced the ultimate test as they defeated Barcelona, widely considered the best team in European football. Now McCabe and her teammates will join the list of European champions alongside other Arsenal icons, as they won the Women’s Champions League title for the second time in the club’s history.

After offering condolences to the Barcelona players at the final whistle, Katie McCabe wrapped her arm around her partner Caitlin Foord, as they both donned the flags of their respective home countries. With the Irish and Australian flags around their necks, the pair stood in front of over 5,000 Arsenal fans who made the trip to Lisbon for the final.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Katie McCabe (@katie_mccabe11)

Speaking to TNT Sports after the match, McCabe said: “When I first came to the club I was a young naive kid that came over from Dublin and Fara (Williams), (Emma Mitchell) and Emma Byrne took me under their wing right from the very start.

“They taught me what it meant to be a professional footballer and play for Arsenal and wear the badge and here I am.

“It’s just an unbelievable feeling. I’m a Champions League winner, we all are. To give that to our fans today, they’ve been unbelievable and with us for every kick of the game.”