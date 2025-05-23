The Ultimatum: Queer Love returns for second season of sapphic chaos

After a few years off our screens, The Ultimatum: Queer Love is back and it’s messier, more heartfelt, and more sapphic than ever.
If you need a refresher, here’s the premise: over the course of eight weeks, committed couples will separate and enter into trial marriages with new partners. By the end, each person must decide whether to recommit to their original partner or walk away with someone new.
With a fresh perspective, and the eye-opening experience of living with someone else, the participants will confront the emotional baggage that’s been holding them back. Expect heartache, breakthroughs, and a healthy dose of partner-swapping drama. Below are the couples stepping into the emotional ring this season.
AJ and Britney
Together for five years. Britney has delivered the ultimatum, as AJ is hesitant to commit, feeling she always comes second to Britney’s high-powered career.
Marie and Mel
Together for four years. They are partners in both love and business, as they co-own a food truck. Marie wants more, and has issued the ultimatum.
Haley and Pilar
Together for ten years. Haley has given the ultimatum, while Pilar resists, calling marriage a “societal construct,” and struggles with family disapproval of her identity.
Dayna and Magan
Together for one and half years. Dayna has issued the ultimatum, while Magan’s conservative family makes it hard for her to picture a shared future.
Bridget and Kyle
Together for two and a half years. Kyle wants marriage, non-negotiable. Bridget rejects the idea but still wants a life together.
Ashley and Marita
Together for three years. Marita wants commitment, but Ashley says romance must come first before any walk down the aisle.
We simply can’t wait to witness the emotional rollercoaster that season two of The Ultimatum: Queer Love promises to be. The show is set to air on June 25.
