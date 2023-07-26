Irish LGBTQ+ footballer Katie McCabe scores history-making goal at Women’s World Cup

On Wednesday, July 26, LGBTQ+ footballer Katie McCabe made history by scoring the Republic of Ireland’s first-ever goal at a Women’s World Cup. The Dublin native found the back of the net straight from a corner, as her side suffered a 2-1 defeat to Olympic champions Canada in their second game of the tournament.

The goal came in the fourth minute of the match, a dream start for Ireland, who had an impressive and dominant first half. However, as the rain poured down in Perth’s HBF Park, heartache came in the 49th minute, as a Canadian cross was deflected into the back of the Irish net by defender Megan Connolly, levelling the scores.

In the second half, the North American side kicked things up a gear and managed to take the lead in the 53rd minute through Adriana Leon. Despite their best efforts, Ireland were unable to score again, ending the game with a narrow defeat.

Although recording a historic moment, it was ultimately a disappointing day for the Republic of Ireland, as the loss means they will not progress to the knockout rounds of the tournament.

Speaking about the goal after the Women’s World Cup game, McCabe said: “It’s bittersweet, isn’t it? Of course, it’s nice to score and get us off to a good start but it’s the results that matter in this game and at this level and in these types of tournaments.

“I’m just heartbroken for the girls because I felt like we deserved so much more from the game… Yeah, just heartbroken.”

Ireland now have one game left, concluding the tournament with a match against Nigeria on July 31.

In similar news, one of Ireland’s Canadian opponents, Quinn, made history of their own at the tournament, becoming the first trans and non-binary person to play in either a men’s or women’s World Cup.