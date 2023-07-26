LGBTQ+ activists in Malaysia criticise The 1975's Matty Healy for performative onstage gay kiss

Last Friday, July 21, indie-pop band The 1975 was headlining a music festival in Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia, when the band’s frontman, Matty Healy, launched into a speech against Malaysia’s anti-LGBTQ+ laws and kissed his bandmate in protest.

Same-sex activity is illegal in Malaysia and punishable by up to 20 years of prison. Clearly intoxicated during the concert, the singer held a three-minute-long speech, at the start of which he said “I do not see the point of inviting The 1975 to a country and then telling us who we can have sex with.”

He then went on to criticise the Malaysian government, said he was “furious” that he’d made “a mistake when we were booking shows” and, at one point, raged against online accusations of inappropriate behaviour with children.

After the band’s show, the festival, which was supposed to go on for two more days with other international and local acts scheduled, was cancelled by the authorities citing Healy’s “controversial conduct and remarks.”

Within the context of Malaysia’s conservative society, Healy’s use of profanity and alcohol onstage “builds into the stereotype of how LGBT people are rude, against local norms… are seen as these people who are not within society,” Malaysian LGBTQ+ activist Thilaga Sulathireh told CNN.

Man, I dunno what to make of what Matty Healy did. Queer rights in this country is obviously appalling, but it just feels the whole thing was peak white performative activism. And now a bunch of people are fucked (read: us) — Nazeera Nasir 🏴 (@nzranasr) July 21, 2023

In Malaysia, a majority Muslim country where policies are very conservative, laws have often been used to target the LGBTQ+ community, with punishments ranging from caning to jailing.

Under the country’s restrictive laws, many LGBTQ+ people are left feeling unsafe and isolated from their community. Malaysia is currently holding several state elections, and election seasons always see an uptick in homophobia as politicians look to garner votes through anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, Sulathireh remarked.

it is amazing to see ppl from the western world try to explain to malaysians how matty healy’s actions were good for our nation, and proceed to shit on malaysians when we tell them it will do the exact opposite. but i forgot, we need to be saved by the western world right? — Kassandra (@_kass_andra) July 23, 2023

After Matty Healy gave his speech, many LGBTQ+ activists fear that the local Community in Malaysia will face repercussions for his actions, partly due to how loaded the political climate already is at the moment.

Dee May Tan, an art creative in Kuala Lumpur, also criticised Healy’s behaviour, saying: “It is very reminiscent of the whole white saviour complex, this narrative again and again of how ‘uncivilised or un-progressive’ the people in the East are and how the white person has to come into a country to save or better the people.”

“The way he went about it was just purely culturally insensitive. Like it’s very self-righteous, entitled, ignorant and doesn’t gel with what he’s trying to promote.”

Matty Healy comes from a place of pure privilege. He is totally ignorant to the actual experience of the LGBT community in Malaysia and his performative “display” has put the entire Malaysian queer community in the cross hairs of an already conservative gov. https://t.co/g6JGJYLSqq — Paul (@PaulbuscusPrime) July 23, 2023

Healy had tried to do the right thing, but in the wrong way, suggested artist Jerome Kugan to CNN. “I understand and commend him for wanting to express his opinions about the regressive laws against LGBTQ+ folks in Malaysia and other parts of the world,” he said. “But I think he could’ve chosen a more conducive platform to do it.”

Malaysian drag performer Carmen Rose also commented on Healy’s actions, saying: “What Matty Healy did, he thought he was doing something for us, but it’s giving white savior complex. He thinks we need saving, he thinks we need fixing, when in reality we have queer organizations here already doing the work.”

“If he wanted to advocate for queer rights here, he wouldn’t just fly off and leave the mess behind,” the artist added. “I don’t think he’s doing it for the community, he’s just doing it for himself… it was a publicity stunt.”