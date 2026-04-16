Watch: Hudson Williams sweats and spins in new Peloton ad

Hudson Williams impresses us all with his muscles and moves, starring in a new advertisement for Peloton, the fitness company that sells instructional online classes alongside its exercise machines. Following the overnight success of Heated Rivalry, the star has been appearing everywhere, from the 2026 Winter Olympics to red carpet interviews.

At the beginning of the admittedly-too-short video, Williams is already sweating and begins to dance on a treadmill in his tight, white exercise clothes. LGBTQ+ icon David Bowie’s hit song ‘Fame’ plays in the ad, and soon enough, the actor is dancing full-out to the track.

In between his electric dance moves, Williams can be seen working out and showing off his muscles. Author, activist, and Peloton instructor Tunde Oyeneyin makes a guest appearance, sharing some of her fitness expertise with the star. Thankfully, the striking choreography continues throughout the video, with Williams giving a hypnotic performance.

Peloton released the ad as part of its ‘Let Yourself Go’ campaign, with the goal of celebrating physical activity and promoting general fitness and health. Bethany Vargas, the creative behind KATSEYE’s viral GAP ad and Lady Gaga’s ‘Abracadabra’ music video, directed for the company, and the dynamic choreography was courtesy of Tyrik Patterson, who has previously choreographed for queer icons like Doechii and Beyoncé.

Hudson Williams has been spotted on screens all around the world recently, after attending both the 83rd Golden Globes and Paris Fashion Week, carrying the Olympic torch with Heated Rivalry co-star Connor Storrie, and his starring role in Laufey’s new ‘Madwoman’ music video. He also has future appearances set in a new Netflix series, The Altruists, as well as the upcoming thriller film Apparatus.

Regarding the Peloton ad, Williams stated that the message is “in line” with his values because he finds the relationship between exercise and freedom important. However, the actor is receiving praise for more than just his physique. Oyeneyin said that it was “a blast” to film with Williams, and that it was “magical” to collaborate with him on a campaign that they are both passionate about.