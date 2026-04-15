Katy Perry under investigation over Ruby Rose’s sexual assault claims

Katy Perry is currently under police investigation after she was accused of sexually assaulting queer and genderfluid Australian actor Ruby Rose.

Rose, known best for the show Orange Is the New Black, claimed that the pop star had assaulted her at a nightclub in Melbourne, Australia, in 2010, when she was in her 20s.

Rose released a statement to their followers on Threads on Sunday, April 12. On the app, they explained the incident in detail, thanking their fans for their support.

“I was only in my early 20s. I’m now 40. It has taken almost 2 decades to say this publicly,” they said.

“Though I am so grateful to have made it long enough to find my voice, it just shows how much of an impact trauma and sexual assault have had. Thank you for seeing me.”

In a response to a fan, Rose also claimed, “Later, she agreed to help me get my US visa. So I kept it a secret. But I DID tell y’all she wasn’t a good person.”

The incident allegedly occurred at the Spice Market nightclub, where the pair were seen together.

Katy Perry’s representatives have come out with a statement denying the sexual assault claims, saying they are “dangerous lies”.

They went on to state that: “Ms Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named.”

Victoria Police has now confirmed they are investigating claims made by the actor. Rose has reportedly filed a formal complaint, which triggered the investigation.

She has since gone quiet, revealing that the police have told her she is “no longer able to comment, repost, or talk publicly about any of those cases or the individuals involved.”

A police spokesperson has confirmed to the Daily Mail, “Melbourne Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team (SOCIT) detectives are investigating a historical sexual assault that occurred in Melbourne in 2010… As the investigation remains ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.”