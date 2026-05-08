New Diceman exhibition celebrates life and legacy of iconic gay Dublin street-artist

A new exhibition is coming to Dublin, celebrating the life and legacy of the iconic street-artist and gay activist Thom McGinty, also known as The Diceman. Taking place as part of Phizzfest 2026, the event will run in The Spark in Phibsborough Tower on May 9 and 10.

Born in Scotland in 1952, McGinty moved from Glasgow to Dublin in 1976. He earned his name from The Diceman games shop, one of the many businesses that hired him to promote their services.

He quickly became a much-loved fixture of the Irish capital, renowned for his head-turning costumes and his famous ‘Zen walk’. The artist used his popularity to champion causes he believed in, including raising awareness of HIV, after receiving a positive diagnosis in the early ‘90s.

McGinty was forced to stop performing after his health rapidly declined in March 1994. The same year, an event was held in the Olympia Theatre to fundraise for the artist, where he was crowned ‘The High King of Ireland’. Thom McGinty sadly passed away in 1995 at the age of 42.

In the wake of his death, various shops and stallholders on Grafton Street pitched in for the cost of his funeral. His absence was incredibly notable in the city, with many still recounting fond memories of The Diceman to this day.

In GCN Issue 356 from August 2019, a flower stall holder on Grafton Street shared, “Some people wouldn’t have the balls to do what he did.” Another said, “He is sorely missed off the street.”

Opened by McGinty’s close friend, artist Mick O’Dea, the new exhibition in Phibsborough will feature original costumes, props, newspaper cuttings, photographs, film and other visual material. Together they will chart The Diceman’s legendary silent street incarnations, from the Dandelion Clown and Dracula to the Mona Lisa, Cupid, a Condom and the infamous Rocky Horror.

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Find out more information about The Diceman exhibition here.