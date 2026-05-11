First-ever Cavan Pride march to take place this June

The first-ever Cavan Pride march is coming on June 13, 2026.

Hosted by Cavan Pride, attendees are set to assemble at 12:30pm, before a 1pm start at the Cavan Courthouse.

The group held its inaugural meeting with its committee on March 5, marking the start of preparations for this first-ever event. This has been a long-awaited occasion, as Cavan has never had a Pride march before. Communities from all over are invited to join in with rainbow accessories and Pride flags.

The event comes after waves of right-wing attacks on the communities in the country. Cavan Pride is organised by Seán Walsh and Saoirse Ní Bhaoighealláin, who both told the Anglo Celt that regional community events like this are becoming “very important” in the current political climate.

The organisers both experienced the struggles of growing up queer in Ireland. Even recently, Saoirse was the victim of a transphobic attack.

“Having something like that happen is a reminder that Pride is a protest,” Saoirse told the Anglo Celt.

“It’s a protest to this day because we have issues like that of people who will scream horrific abuse at you.”

Seán, who is bisexual and disabled, also outlined that “Pride has always been about solidarity and intersectionality with other struggles.

“It’s about community building, visibility and celebrating the struggles that we’ve won and continuing the struggles that we need to fight.”

Cavan Pride is an encouragement to the local community that all queerness is celebrated, and the support for those who may feel like they do not belong or have moved away from.

Zobrazit příspěvek na Instagramu Příspěvek sdílený Cavan Pride🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇮🇪 (@cavanpride)

Cavan Pride is sponsored by Queens of the Party, Ireland’s leading drag agency. There are other sponsorship packages available, and fundraising efforts are ongoing. On May 22, there will be an event designated to raise money for Cavan Pride as well. Find information here.