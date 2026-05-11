The George celebrates 40 years at the forefront of Ireland’s LGBTQ+ nightlife

The George is celebrating 40 years at the forefront of Ireland’s LGBTQ+ nightlife. Although it was established in 1985, it officially opened its doors to the public the following year, at a time when homosexuality was still criminalised in the country.

In those early days, and across the last four decades, The George has been much more than a nightclub. To step inside meant relaxing your shoulders, exhaling, knowing you can look around the room and see other people like you. In a country plagued by shame and silence, it offered a radical and rare experience of visibility, community and relief.

Since 1986, Ireland has decriminalised homosexuality, legalised marriage equality, introduced gender recognition, and so much more. As Ireland’s most notable LGBTQ+ venue, The George has been there to bear witness to history, providing a space for celebration or respite.

Speaking about the impact the nightclub has had, General Manager Darragh Flynn shared, “It is important to remember that Ireland forty years ago, entering into The George was a big step. For the first 20 years, all of our patrons had to go through a lot before they even came through our doors. Gay bashings and hate crimes were rampant across the city, and the original patrons of The George faced this daily, before they found sanctuary in us, as their one safe space.”

He added, “For many people, The George has never been just a venue. It has been the first place they kissed someone they loved in public. The first room where they felt fully seen. The first room they felt they could let their guard down. The first time they met others like them. The first place they realised they might have a future in Ireland after all.”

While the Ireland of 2026 is dramatically different to the Ireland of 1986, the importance of having a space where you can fully be yourself remains the same.

Drag artist Davina Devine said, “The George means something different to every person who has ever walked through these doors, but for so many of us it has meant safety, freedom and belonging. It has been our meeting place, our stage, our escape, our celebration and, on some nights, the place that held us together.

“You cannot talk about modern LGBT life in Ireland without talking about The George. It has been there through the difficult years, the joyful years and the history-making years. It was there when people had to live much more quietly, and it is still here now, full of life, welcoming new generations. That is incredibly powerful,” Davina continued.

“Forty years is not just a birthday. It is four decades of memories, chosen family, resilience and community. For countless people across Ireland, The George was the first place they felt recognised. That is a legacy that goes far beyond nightlife.”

Broadcaster and long-time patron of The George Brendan Courtney has been part of the club’s story for over 36 years. He emphasised, “For my generation, The George was never just somewhere to have a drink. It was somewhere you could breathe. Somewhere you could relax your shoulders. Somewhere you could look around and feel less alone.

“That is why 40 years of The George is such an emotional milestone. It is not just the story of a venue. It is the story of the people who needed it, loved it and built memories inside it while Ireland slowly changed outside.”

To commemorate the milestone 40 years, Davina Devine and Victoria Secret are hosting a special live edition of their podcast Petty Little Things in The George on Friday, May 15. The episode will look back on the history of the nightclub, featuring special guests Páraic Kerrigan, Karen Reddy and Peter McLoughlin.