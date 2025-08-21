LGBTQ+ nightclub The George wins People's Choice award for Best Bar in Dublin

Beloved LGBTQ+ nightclub The George has been crowned Best Bar in Dublin by People’s Choice at the Irish Bar of the Year Awards 2025.

Each year, the annual ceremony celebrates excellence in the Irish bar industry, awarding businesses from all over the country in 27 different categories. The 2025 event took place at the Clayton Hotel in Dublin on August 18, where winners were announced by host Anton Savage after a careful selection process that screened over 1,000 entries.

The George, a staple of Ireland’s queer nightlife scene, took home the Best Bar in Dublin by People’s Choice award. The category is the only one open to public vote, which is carried out regionally in Dublin, Leinster, Munster, and Ulster/Connacht.

Located in South Great George’s Street in Dublin 2, The George has been a home to Ireland’s queer community for over three decades, being involved with the Irish LGBTQ+ movement from its inception. The venue has witnessed monumental changes in Irish queer history, such as the Marriage Referendum, which led to Ireland becoming the first country in the world to legalise same-sex marriage by popular vote.

With a huge dancefloor and daytime bar, The George has launched the careers of several nationally recognised drag acts, having a pivotal role in shaping the diversity and excellence found in Ireland’s drag scene. The bar has also seen guest appearances from RuPaul’s Drag Race queens and other drag contests.

Taking to social media after receiving the award, The George staff thanked all its patrons and the people who have supported them along the way. “Thank you to our fabulous staff, performers and DJs, this award belongs to every one of you,” they wrote.

“To all our wonderful customers, thank you for your continued support, all the lovely messages and of course your votes! We couldn’t have done it without you. Stay fabulous!”

Speaking to GCN, they added: “We would like to thank our customers, staff and entertainers for their dedication to making going to The George such an enjoyable experience and would also like to thank everyone who voted for us.”

