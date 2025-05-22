Ireland celebrates 10 years of Marriage Equality as fight for rights persists

10 years ago today, on May 22 2015, the people of Ireland made history. In a groundbreaking referendum, over 62% of voters chose to amend the Irish Constitution to allow Marriage Equality for same-sex couples. It was a moment of joy, justice, and global significance as Ireland became the first country in the world to establish Marriage Equality by popular vote.

That moment marked a profound shift in Irish society, reflecting a growing recognition of LGBTQ+ rights and inclusion. Streets were filled with celebration, and many couples who had long awaited legal recognition of their love were finally able to marry under the law. The referendum symbolised hope and a brighter future for LGBTQ+ individuals and families.

But as we mark this 10-year milestone, it’s clear that the fight for full equality is far from over.

One of the starkest reminders of this unfinished work comes from the experience of LGBTQ+ families. Due to gaps in existing legislation, many LGBTQ+ parents are still not legally recognised as parents of their children. A change in the law in 2020 created inconsistencies, leaving many children of same-sex couples without equal legal protection.

“I always bring it back to children,” said Ranae Von Meding, CEO of Equality for Children. “It’s not just an inconvenience for us as parents, it’s the children who are affected. My son is being denied such a basic right: a legal connection to both of his parents.”

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da GCN (@gcnmag)

Campaigners, including LGBTQ+ Ireland CEO Paula Fagan, warn that this situation represents a rollback in rights. “That’s why it’s so important that the government, politicians, and society keep pushing for progress,” Fagan explains.

Despite the referendum, families like Von Meding’s continue to fall through legislative gaps, highlighting a system that still fails to fully reflect the diversity of modern Irish families.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da National Library of Ireland 📚 (@nationallibraryofireland)

For disabled queer people in Ireland, Marriage Equality is still far from achieved. “Did you know that even though the campaign was called Marriage Equality, disabled queer people still cannot get married if they receive benefits?” queer disabled activist Alannah Murrey wrote in an article for GCN.

“Because they are assessed jointly, something as simple as marriage could impact disability allowance entitlement. For example, when I eventually go on to be a barrister, the State thinks that not only does my disability disappear, but that by being in a relationship with someone who has an income, my partner also loses his disability allowance.”

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Tourism-Culture-Gaeltacht (@tourism.culture.gaeltacht)

Further challenges also persist beyond marriage. A recent report by Trinity College Dublin and Belong To revealed a sharp decline in the mental health and wellbeing of LGBTQ+ people in Ireland. Trans and intersex individuals, in particular, continue to face significant discrimination, barriers to healthcare, and inadequate legal protections.

These issues often go unaddressed, leading to further marginalisation. The recent UK Supreme Court decision is yet another setback that underscores the fragility of progress.

As we celebrate Marriage Equality and the remarkable achievement of the 2015 referendum, we must also renew our commitment to the road ahead. That means reforming family law, strengthening healthcare access for trans and intersex people, improving mental health support, and ensuring that equality isn’t just symbolic but real, practical, and inclusive.

Ten years on, Ireland has shown the world what people-powered progress looks like. Now it’s time to finish the job.