Intersex people in Ireland suffer "poor mental health", new report finds

A newly published report by Trinity College Dublin, in partnership with Belong To and Intersex Ireland, has revealed a deeply concerning mental health crisis among intersex people living in Ireland.

Released on May 14, the report is titled Healthcare experiences, wellbeing and mental health of people who have variations in sex characteristics in Ireland and is a focused sub-report of the wider Being LGBTQI+ in Ireland study, published in 2024.

The report analyses responses from 31 individuals who identified as intersex and uncovers high levels of psychological distress across a number of indicators. Despite the limited sample size, the findings are stark and echo similar patterns seen in international studies.

Among the key statistics:

61% reported moderate or severe symptoms of depression

68% experienced moderate or severe anxiety

50% reported moderate or severe levels of stress

38% were found to be at risk of an eating disorder

60% had self-harmed

74% had experienced suicidal thoughts, with the average age of first ideation just 14

50% had attempted suicide

50% said they were dissatisfied or very dissatisfied with their body

Professor Agnes Higgins, who led the research team, commented on the findings, saying: “While the number of respondents is small, the levels of distress they report cannot be ignored. These findings mirror global evidence of poor mental health outcomes for intersex people and highlight an urgent need to address how healthcare systems and wider society support and understand this community.”

Participants pointed to the stigma surrounding intersex variations as a major driver of poor mental health. Many shared that the way others responded to their identity—often with confusion, silence or rejection—caused significant psychological harm. Respondents described feeling isolated and misunderstood, frequently left out of societal conversations due to the persistent binary view of sex and gender.

The report also brings attention to the lasting impact of non-consensual or poorly explained medical interventions, sometimes referred to as “corrective” procedures carried out to make intersex bodies fit binary norms. These include surgeries and hormonal treatments often performed during infancy or childhood.

Participants reported enduring a wide range of negative outcomes from these interventions, including chronic pain, urinary and sexual dysfunction, sleep problems, mental health issues, gender dysphoria, and body image struggles.

Worryingly, 16% of participants did not know whether they had undergone medical interventions, reflecting a lack of transparency and communication around such procedures. Several also questioned whether they had been able to give meaningful consent, particularly where interventions occurred at a young age or without full understanding of the risks involved.

The report concludes with a strong call for systemic change particularly in the areas of healthcare, education, and policy. It urges training for healthcare professionals, improved access to mental health support, and an end to non-consensual medical interventions on intersex children. It also calls for greater public understanding and respect for bodily diversity.

Board Member at Intersex Ireland, Dr Adeline Berry, commented on the research, saying: “This report could not be timelier as anti-LGBTQIA+ rhetoric spreads seemingly unchecked with the rise of fascism, foretelling troubling times ahead for our communities. Recent research from the European Union shows sharp increases in violence and discrimination against intersex people, as well as transgender people.

“Because of the lack of intersex awareness in medical and mental health settings, intersex people in Ireland and elsewhere struggle to access adequate and appropriate care. Although we comprise as much as 1.7 percent of the population, we are rendered invisible through a combination of factors including stigma, shame and a lack of cultural representation, as well as secretive medical practices.”

Overall, this report paints a stark picture of the lived experiences of intersex people in Ireland and highlights the urgent need for action to ensure dignity, autonomy, and wellbeing.