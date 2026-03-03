Majority of trans people’s mental health impacted by transphobia in UK media, new research finds

99% of trans people’s mental health has been negatively affected by transphobia in UK media, new research has found.

Conducted by advocacy and support group TransActual, the research uncovered widespread discrimination in healthcare, barriers to obtaining gender recognition and transphobia in public and private settings. Titled Trans Lives 2025, the report surveyed over 4000 trans people in the UK.

84% of respondents reported facing transphobia in the last year. The majority experienced transphobia in online spaces or in the family, while half also reported incidents taking place on public transport. In addition to transphobia affecting their mental health, 98% of participants in the research said that the UK media’s portrayal of trans issues had impacted how family members treated them.

Trans people who are also part of other marginalised groups, such as people of colour, intersex or disabled people and other, were more likely to experience transphobia in most or all contexts.

Regarding legal gender recognition, the research found that one in ten respondents held a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC), with only 13% having been able to successfully change the gender on their ID without issue. Half of the respondents reported feeling unsafe due to their ID not reflecting their preferred gender.

In healthcare settings, half of the participants said they experienced discrimination from at least one primary healthcare worker. Moreover, 77% of trans intersex people indicated that GPs had attributed unrelated issues to their trans identity.

“These findings paint a dire picture of healthcare for trans people in the UK,” the report states. “With it being so hard to access appropriate, timely care, it is not surprising that most trans people may subsequently be avoiding contact with healthcare services wherever possible.

“The impact of this cannot be overstated, as this presents a clear risk to people’s ongoing health and their ability to identify issues that may need urgent treatment. Our healthcare system can and needs to do better for trans people.”

Chay Brown, Director of Operations and for Healthcare at TransActual, further stated: “Put simply, trans people in the UK have been failed by the very people and institutions that ought to have been protecting us. Change is needed. The situation is desperate.”

Outlining key recommendations to the UK government, the study suggested reducing barriers to updating ID and obtaining gender recognition certificates; tackling anti-trans sentiments; better regulating the press and media; and improving support for victims.