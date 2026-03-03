Megan Thee Stallion to make history with iconic role in Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Megan Thee Stallion is set to make her Broadway debut after being cast as the iconic character Zidler in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Taking on the role from this March, the Grammy-winning rapper will be the first female-identifying performer to ever take on the role.

In addition to a stellar musical career, Megan Thee Stallion is no stranger to acting. The singer has already appeared in P-Valley, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Dicks: The Musical and the 2024 Mean Girls film.

From March 24, Thee Stallion is set to begin a limited eight-week engagement at the Al Hirshfeld Theatre on Broadway, to appear in the production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, finishing up on May 17. She’ll be stepping into the role of flamboyant nightclub impresario Harold Zidler, who was played by Tony winner Danny Burstein in the original production.

Since Burstein’s departure, Tituss Burgess, Boy George and Wayne Brady have taken on the role. The latest performer to step into the shoes of the iconic character is none other than RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Bob the Drag Queen, who will be finishing up on March 22.

The decision to cast Megan Thee Stallion in this role marks an important pivot for the musical, as she’s the first female-identifying performer to step into the character’s shoes in any production worldwide. Rewriting the rules, Thee Stallion is sure to bring plenty of bold female energy to one of the musical’s most important roles.

Moreover, a statement obtained by The New York Times suggests that the star’s music will be added to Moulin Rouge!’s jukebox score, which already features 70 songs by artists such as the Rolling Stones and Britney Spears.

Commenting on the new role, Megan Thee Stallion said: “Stepping onto the Broadway stage and joining the Moulin Rouge! The Musical team is an absolute honour.

“I’ve always believed in pushing myself creatively, and theatre is definitely a new opportunity that I’m excited to embrace… I’m up for the challenge and can’t wait for the Hotties to see a new side of me.”