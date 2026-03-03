US Supreme Court blocks California policies protecting trans students' privacy

The US Supreme Court has cleared the way for California schools to inform parents if their children identify as trans, even without the student’s consent, in a significant ruling that intensifies the national debate over parental rights and gender identity in education.

In an emergency order, the court blocked a California rule that limited schools from automatically notifying parents when a student changes their pronouns or gender expression at school. The case was brought by religious parents and teachers, represented by the Thomas More Society, who argued that parents have a constitutional right to know about major decisions affecting their children.

The ruling restores an earlier decision by a federal judge that had stopped California’s protections while the case moves forward.

California officials had argued that students have privacy rights under the state constitution. They said some students might face rejection, hostility, or even violence at home if their gender identity is disclosed. According to the state, school policies were designed to protect vulnerable students while still encouraging family involvement when possible.

The legal fight began in 2023 when two teachers in Southern California sued the Escondido Union School District. They argued that policies preventing automatic parental notification violated parents’ rights to guide the upbringing of their children. Two devout Catholic married couples later joined the lawsuit, saying their children had transitioned at school without their knowledge, which they claimed violated their religious beliefs and their constitutional rights.

In December, US District Judge Roger Benitez ruled in favour of the parents and blocked the state’s policy. The Ninth US Circuit Court of Appeals later paused that ruling, saying there were legal errors. Now, the Supreme Court has stepped in and temporarily set aside the appeals court’s earlier decision.

In recent years, the Supreme Court has often sided with religious groups in disputes involving LGBTQ+ issues in schools. The justices have allowed parents to opt their children out of lessons that include LGBTQ+ storybooks. They have also upheld state bans on certain gender-affirming medical treatments for minors and appear open to restrictions on transgender athletes competing in girls’ sports.

Meanwhile, developments in Kansas illustrate a widening legislative divide across the US. In the state, lawmakers recently passed the House Substitute for Senate Bill 244. The law cancels state-issued IDs, such as driver’s licenses and birth certificates, if the listed gender does not match a person’s sex assigned at birth. It also limits access to bathrooms and changing rooms based on that definition.

Unlike similar laws in other states, Kansas’s law took effect immediately with zero grace period. People with documents that do not reflect their assigned gender at birth could face fines of up to $1,000 or even jail time for driving with “invalid ID”.

The US Supreme Court decision in California for trans students and the recently passed laws in Kansas both illustrate a wider and deepening national conflict over gender identity, trans rights, and civil rights in the United States.