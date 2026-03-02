CMAT calls out claims that art isn’t political in powerful BRIT Awards interview

Irish singer CMAT brought humour, high fashion and unapologetic political conviction to the BRIT Awards this year, even if she left without a trophy. The only Irish nominee at this year’s ceremony, Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson, better known as CMAT, was shortlisted for International Artist of the Year, ultimately losing out to Spanish superstar Rosalía. She took the result in a typically theatrical style, collapsing into mock tears for photographers as the winner was announced.

Dressed in a striking Maximilian Raynor creation, CMAT ensured her presence was felt long before the envelopes were opened. Yet it was her comments off the red carpet that resonated most strongly. Speaking ahead of the ceremony, she rejected the idea that artists should steer clear of political debate.

“Everything is politics,” she argued, adding that art cannot exist independently of the social conditions in which it is made. Her remarks positioned her among a growing cohort of performers using their platforms to push back against rising conservatism.

While CMAT may have missed out on a trophy, queer artistry was at the heart of the evening. Rosalía delivered a dramatic live debut of ‘Berghain’, joined onstage by avant-garde icon Björk in a surprise appearance that electrified the stage.

The operatic, synth-laden performance, complete with orchestra, choir and pounding club beats, was one of the night’s most talked-about moments, underlining the global and genre-blurring spirit of the ceremony.

Charli xcx emerged as one of the biggest winners, scooping multiple awards, including Songwriter of the Year, further cementing her status as a boundary-pushing pop force. Chappell Roan, now widely embraced as a lesbian pop trailblazer, claimed two major international prizes and used her acceptance message to celebrate queer joy and dedicate her win to trans artists, drag queens and sex workers. Billie Eilish also made history as the first non-British woman to win Best British Single, thanks to her collaboration with Charli xcx.

Elsewhere, rising British band The Last Dinner Party continued their ascent with another BRIT accolade.

From CMAT’s outspoken defence of artistic freedom to a string of wins and show-stopping performances from LGBTQ+ stars, this year’s BRIT Awards proved that queer voices are not only shaping pop music but are also defining its future.