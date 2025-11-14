Trans communities face deepening violence and erasure in US, report says

A new report from Advocates for Trans Equality paints a stark picture of the conditions transgender people are facing in the United States, describing a landscape shaped by political hostility, structural discrimination, and escalating violence. Its release follows a series of executive orders issued in January, after President Donald Trump returned to office, directing federal agencies to roll back recognition of trans and non-binary people across government programmes.

Speaking to The Advocate, Bahari Thomas, A4TE’s director of public education, said the findings merely reflect long-standing realities. “At the intersections of racism, transphobia, and misogyny, we have these disproportionate impacts on Black trans women,” they explained. “This includes not only physical violence but also the lack of housing, employment, and other resources essential for survival.”

The report notes that 15 of the 17 trans women of colour killed this year were Black, a grim pattern that has persisted for more than a decade. Gun violence remains a primary factor, accounting for 17 of the 27 recorded violent deaths. Among the victims was Dream Johnson, a Black trans woman in Washington, D.C., who was shot after men reportedly shouted anti-trans slurs at her.

Intimate partner violence also emerged as a major concern. 40% of violent deaths involved current or former partners or trusted acquaintances, including the highly publicised killing of Sam Nordquist, a Black trans man in New York. His death sparked national outrage after police reportedly ignored repeated wellness-check requests from his family.

The report situates these individual tragedies within a broader climate of government-driven erasure. Key health data has disappeared from federal platforms, research initiatives have been abandoned, and agencies have been instructed to avoid acknowledging transgender identities altogether. Thomas described the effect as “devastating”, particularly for young people already facing reduced access to supportive adults and gender-affirming care.

Mistrust of law enforcement remains widespread. According to the U.S. Trans Survey, 62 per cent of respondents felt unsafe seeking police assistance due to their gender identity. Recent police killings of transgender individuals have further eroded confidence.

As Transgender Day of Remembrance approaches, Thomas stresses that allyship requires consistent, everyday action challenging harmful rhetoric, countering misinformation, and showing respect. Yet, the occasion, they added, must also hold space for hope. To support this, A4TE will host a virtual community gathering, Give Them Their Flowers, on November 20, celebrating resilience, intergenerational connection, and the possibility of a future free from violence.

