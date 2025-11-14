Anne, a UK-based nonprofit offering gender affirming healthcare, has recently launched a new toolkit aimed at detailing vital healthcare information and resources for members of the trans and non-binary community. With increasing barriers to healthcare and legal protections in the UK, as well the impact of the Supreme Court ruling earlier this year, this toolkit has come at a crucial juncture.

Anne was established in 2024 in response to the lack of adequate healthcare options for trans and non-binary individuals across the UK. This new Accessing Gender Affirming Care toolkit covers the different pathway options for trans adults seeking care in the UK health system, with vital advice to empower individuals on their healthcare journey.

It covers the differences between private and public care, and addresses some of the key issues faced by trans people in the health system: long waiting times, inequality of access, mental health impact, and lack of representation and informed care.

The toolkit outlines details about trans healthcare providers, potential challenges, and includes letter templates for GP care and other scenarios. With reference to legal protections and information on transferring between providers, the toolkit offers rounded, nuanced advice for trans people and their loved ones.

Anne co-founders Susie Green and Lizzie Jordan set up the service with a vision to contribute to “a future where every trans+ person feels seen, heard, and respected throughout their healthcare journey”. The toolkit is free to view on their website.

Alongside healthcare provision, Anne is involved in activism for the community. For Trans Awareness week, the team behind Anne reminded the community that “visibility alone isn’t enough, it must come with action”.

While the toolkit created by Anne focuses on UK-specific healthcare, Ireland’s health system is also lacking when it comes to trans inclusivity, resources, and funding. This October saw a Trans Healthcare Forum take place to discuss the position of trans healthcare in Ireland, and to call for improvements across the board.