Trans healthcare forum highlights urgent need for reform in Ireland

On Saturday, October 11, a Trans Healthcare Forum brought together some of Ireland’s leading trans advocates, community organisers, and healthcare campaigners for a powerful discussion on the state of trans healthcare in Ireland. The event featured representatives from key grassroots organisations, including Jes Black (she/it) from Trans Healthcare Action, Fiadh Tubridy (she/her) of Trans Harm Reduction, Helen Moynihan (they/them) from Transgress the NGS, and Ollie Bell (they/he) of Trans and Intersex Pride Dublin.

The forum opened with introductions from each panel member, followed by a presentation comparing Ireland’s trans healthcare provisions to those of other European countries, such as Iceland. The comparison highlighted significant disparities, with Ireland lagging behind its counterparts in accessibility, funding, and inclusivity of services for trans and non-binary individuals.

During an open Q&A session, community members voiced deep concerns about the ongoing barriers to safe, timely, and affirming healthcare. Many participants raised issues around hormone replacement therapy (HRT) access, including safety for those who self-administer due to a lack of public healthcare options. Representatives from Trans Harm Reduction shared insights into harm reduction strategies and resources designed to promote informed, safe practices for those navigating Ireland’s restrictive system.

A key initiative discussed was a harm reduction scheme, which allows students at participating universities to collect free and safe injecting supplies directly from their student unions. The packs include syringes, sharps bins, and disposal kitstools that are essential for hormone self-administration. The programme reflects a growing, community-led effort to reduce harm and provide practical support where institutional systems continue to fail.

Following the panel, attendees broke into smaller discussion groups to explore themes such as support and allyship, power structures, community collaboration, and hopes for the future. These breakout sessions encouraged participants to identify strengths within the community while also addressing gaps in support networks and healthcare advocacy.

Organisers from Transgress the NGS emphasised the urgent need for community-driven healthcare solutions, noting that many trans people in Ireland have been left to navigate unsafe or informal routes to care. The forum concluded with a collective call to action: to strengthen collaboration among trans organisations, empower community voices, and push for the healthcare system Ireland’s trans community deserves, safe, accessible, and rooted in dignity.