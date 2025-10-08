Trans healthcare group partners with Irish universities to expand free injection supply programme

A groundbreaking harm reduction initiative is expanding across Ireland, aiming to make safe injection supplies more accessible for trans and non-binary people. The community-led organisation Transgress the NGS has announced a new phase of its Injection Supply Programme, launched in collaboration with the Trinity College Dublin Students’ Union (TCDSU) and the University College Dublin Students’ Union (UCDSU).

The scheme enables students at both universities to collect free, safe injecting supplies directly from their student unions. This includes essential materials for hormone self-administration, such as syringes, sharps bins and disposal kits. The programme is part of a wider effort to reduce harm and promote informed, safe practices for those who self-medicate.

The group is inviting further collaboration with student unions, LGBTQ+ organisations and trans community groups who wish to host collection points or support the initiative.

Transgress the NGS says the expansion reflects an urgent need for practical, community-based healthcare solutions. Many trans people in Ireland are forced to self-administer hormones due to systemic barriers within the public healthcare system. The National Gender Service (NGS) has faced widespread criticism for its years-long waiting lists, invasive psychiatric evaluations, and inconsistent access to treatment. Private healthcare options, while faster, remain prohibitively expensive for many.

As a result, some trans people have turned to self-medication, often sourcing hormones independently or through community networks. Without access to sterile injection equipment or clear medical guidance, the risk of unsafe injection practices increases, something Transgress the NGS hopes to address directly.

In addition to the university-based supply points, individuals across Ireland can request supplies by post via the link provided in Transgressthe NGS’s social media bio, also here. The organisation has also shared resources and information on safe injection techniques and proper disposal of syringes, helping people to stay informed and protected.

The Transgress The NGS injection supply and support approach highlights the reality of trans healthcare in Ireland, one where community care often fills the gaps left by institutional neglect. As Ireland continues to rank among the worst in Europe for access to trans healthcare, Transgress The NGS’s Injection Supply Programme stands as a vital act of solidarity, safety and self-determination.

