Highest rates of discrimination in Ireland reported among LGBTQ+ people

LGBTQ+ people in Ireland have reported the highest rates of discrimination in comparison to other groups, according to new data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Published on June 16, the CSO’s Equality and Discrimination Survey 2024 showed that 22% of the 7,852 respondents reported experiencing discrimination in the two years prior to the interview. Such data show a 4% increase compared to the last survey, which was carried out in the first quarter of 2019.

Overall, the highest rates of discrimination were reported by people who identify as gay or lesbian (59%) and bisexual (55%). Moreover, nearly half (46%) of the participants who identified as transgender or non-binary said they experienced some form of discrimination in the previous two years.

Half (49%) of the people of Black Irish/Black African/other Black background experienced discrimination, and members of the Traveller/Roma community also reported high levels (42%).

Looking at the result in further detail, the most common place where people experienced discrimination was the workplace, with the most recurrent form of discrimination being bullying or harassment. As for social settings, retail and hospitality were the ones that were cited most often.

In the workplace, the main perceived ground for discrimination was race (27%), followed by gender (24%) and socio-economic background (21%). Race was also the most common perceived ground for discrimination in social settings (33%), with age also being reported as a significant ground (15%).

Further analysis on discrimination experienced by LGBTQ+ people shows that non-heterosexual and non-cisgender individuals experience it most when looking for a job in Ireland. As for social settings, gay and lesbian people reported experiencing the highest rates of discrimination in gyms, leisure centres, public swimming pools, or parks.

Disability was the most cited ground for discrimination in access and use of transport services (33%).

Almost one in five of the people who experienced discrimination had a good knowledge of their rights, with the most common action taken in response being a verbal one (16%). Only 1% took legal action.

For further details about the CSO’s Equality and Discrimination Survey 2024, click here.

