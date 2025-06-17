Modern Family star Aubrey Anderson-Emmons comes out as bisexual

Modern Family star Aubrey Anderson-Emmons has come out as bisexual. The now 18-year-old joined the hit comedy series when she was just four, playing Lily Tucker-Pritchett, the adopted child of gay couple Mitchell and Cameron.

In a TikTok posted on Sunday, June 15, Anderson-Emmons lip-synced to a clip from Modern Family, in which her character says, “No, I’m not, I’m gay! I’m gay!” Sofia Vergara’s character Gloria then replies, “You are Vietnamese,” while Jesse Tyler-Ferguson’s Mitch says, “You’re not gay, you’re confused… Oh my God, what is wrong with me?”

In text written over the video, Anderson-Emmons shared, “People keep joking so much about me being gay when I literally am (I’m bi)”. She also captioned the post, “Hehe happy pride month and to all a good night”.

The TikTok was shared with her 2.6 million followers, and hundreds of supportive messages poured in in response. One fan called her a “Bi icon”, while another wrote, “I’ve never been happier in my whole life”.

Someone else said the actor is “soooo iconic to come out to this audio”, and many others commented, “She in fact wasn’t confused”.

Modern Family aired from 2009 to 2020 and was lauded for its LGBTQ+ representation. It was nominated 10 years in a row for Outstanding Comedy Series at the GLAAD Media Awards, winning in 2011 and 2012.

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons joined the show as Lily in Season 3, after Mitch and Cam adopted a daughter from Vietnam. Throughout the years, viewers watched her character grow from a baby to a young woman, with her storylines primarily centring her relationship with her fathers.

Modern Family is also thought to have been the first major scripted television programme to cast an openly trans child actor. Jackson Millarker joined the Emmy-winning show in 2016 for an episode titled ‘A Stereotypical Day’.

