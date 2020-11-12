10 queer books perfect for cozy autumn-winter reading

Any time is a perfect time to read a good book, but there is something about the autumn and winter months that makes reading more magical.

Here are 10 queer books to satisfy your story cravings as the weather turns colder.

Red, White, and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston

If you happen to obsess over the Royal Family–any royal family, really–then this book is for you. Let’s just say Alex is the son of the president of the United States and Henry is the Prince of Wales. They hate each other… for now…

Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe by Benjamin Alire Sáenz

Teen years are filled with angst and anger and curiosity about the world around us. And if we’re lucky, it’s also filled with first loves. The relationship between Aristotle and Dante just happen to have all of the above.

Girls of Paper and Fire by Natasha Ngan

For anyone missing the days of dystopian fantasy novels with a killer female protagonist, you’re going to want to check out Girls of Paper and Fire. From tyrant kings to girls with mysterious powers to forbidden romance, what more could you need?

The Henna Wars by Adiba Jaigirdar

If you’ve ever struggled between your sexuality and religion, then Nishat’s story is one you’re going to want to put on your reading list.

We Are Okay by Nina LaCour

Running from tragedy and her old life, Marin will be forced to confront it all when her old best friend, Mabel comes into town.

Carry On by Rainbow Rowell

If you haven’t been reading Rainbow Rowell, then what are you doing with your life? What started out as fan fiction in Rowell’s best selling book Fan Girl, is now a fully-fledged series. Move over, Harry Potter, because you will be cheering for the worst ‘chosen one’, Simon Snow. Mostly you’ll be cheering for him to finally get together with his nemesis Baz.

I Wish You All the Best by Mason Deaver

Ben, a non-binary teen struggles through senior after coming out to their parents and forced to live with their estranged older sister. But when Ben meets Nathan, things start to take a turn for the better.

Felix Ever After by Kacen Callender

For those who have never been truly in love, and just want to know what the feeling is like, nestle in with Felix Ever After. Oh, and get ready for an emotional roller coaster.

How We Fight for Our Lives: A Memoir by Saeed Jones

You might know Saeed Jones from his honest-to-goodness hilarious Twitter account. But his book about being a gay black man in America’s South, reveals all the growth and pain he had to endure to get where he is today.

The Gentlemen’s Guide to Vice and Virtue by Mackenzi Lee

If you have ever wanted to be a well-to-do aristocrat who gets to go on a grand tour of Europe with your secret crush, then buckle in, because this period piece gives Jane Austen a run for her money.

There are our picks for 10 queer books that are perfect for autumn-winter reading. Happy reading everyone!