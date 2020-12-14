10 Queer Christmas songs to get you in the holiday spirit

Here are 10 Queer Christmas songs to add to your holiday playlist, perfect to get you in the mood to decorate. Get ready to sing at the top of your lungs with these cheerful tunes, because Christmas is coming and the goose is getting fat.
“Holiday” by Lil Nas X
Santa Clause meets the Wild West in this tune. Released on November 13, the “Old Town Road” singer brings the joy of the season with “Holiday“.
“Santa Come Thru” by Ariana Grindr
View this post on Instagram
Your favourite Dublin Drag Queen has just dropped her new Christmas single, and it is fire! Check out Ariana Grindr’s new song, “Santa Come Thru” on Spotify.
“All I Want For Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey
C’mon, this anthem is an absolute classic, and we all know you can only listen to it this time of year. So turn the speakers up and blast this tune until Santa comes down the chimney.
“Mary Did You Know?” by Clay Aiken
Yes, Clay Aiken has sung about 500 Christmas songs, but this one is the best! A beautiful rendition of this classic melody, Aiken delivers the heart of Christmas in this version.
“The Little Drummer Boy (Peace on Earth)” by Bing Crosby and David Bowie
It honestly doesn’t get more classy than Crosby and Bowie–put them together and it’s a holiday song for the ages!
“Last Christmas” by Wham!
This heart-breaking ballad sung by George Michael doesn’t get more bittersweet than this. You don’t even have to have gone through a break-up to get your heartbroken by this song.
“Thank God it’s Christmas” by Queen
You’re off for the holidays, the tree is decorated, the presents are bought and wrapped, and all the cooking is done. All there’s left to do is turn on this song and celebrate the season.
“Step into Christmas” by Elton John
This is the definition of a bop, and I would argue no matter what time of year it is, it can get you moving and grooving.
“Funky Christmas” by RuPaul
The Queen of Drag Race is also the queen of Christmas with this classic song that’ll have you singing along.
“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” by Sam Smith
Finally, it doesn’t get any more classically Christmas than this tune, but one would argue that Sam Smith’s version is the best.
Here are our 10 Queer Christmas songs that need to be on your playlist this holiday season. Enjoy listening while decking our your halls!
© 2020 GCN (Gay Community News). All rights reserved.
Support GCN
GCN has been a vital, free-of-charge information service for Ireland’s LGBT+ community since 1988.
During this global COVID pandemic, we like many other organisations have been impacted greatly in the way we can do business and produce. This means a temporary pause to our print publication and live events and so now more than ever we need your help to continue providing this community resource digitally.
GCN is a registered charity with a not-for-profit business model and we need your support. If you value having an independent LGBT+ media in Ireland, you can help from as little as €1.99 per month. Support Ireland’s free, independent LGBT+ media.
comments. Please sign in to comment.