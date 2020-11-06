Irish drag star Ariana Grindr tells us about her new Christmas single and what she'd like to find in her stocking

I had the absolute pleasure to speak to the fabulous Ariana Grindr about her upcoming original Christmas song, Santa, Come Thru. In her very own fabulous way, Ariana candidly spoke to me about this festive project and why Christmas is a special time for her. Her spirit is contagious and full of cheerfulness.

Going through her list of achievements as a performer, Ariana Grindr has been very busy the last few years, appearing on the Werq The World: Battle Royale show featuring Bianca Del Rio, Alyssa Edwards, Violet Chachki, Aquaria and many more of the RuPaul girls, the TV show First Loves (a great show I can gladly say my husband and I were also part of!) and winning Victoria Secret and Davina Devine’s Queen of Captivity pageant!

Ariana is as colourful as a Christmas tree, and her sparkling new tune should keep us smiling all the way to Christmas!

What the song is about and what inspired you to write it?

In a nutshell, Santa, Come Thru is basically just three minutes and 36 seconds of me asking Santa for a gorgeous boyfriend for Christmas! Very relatable!

I was inspired to write it as an homage to the Christmas tradition of children writing letters to Santa. This is my grown up letter to Santa! The track is very All I Want For Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey, meets old-school Katy Perry, with a very special nod to Ireland’s most iconic girlband of all time, B*Witched! I’m so excited for everyone to hear! This is my debut single and I’m already working very hard on the next one.

My single is available everywhere at midnight 😍🎅🎄 link in bio #ArianaGrindr #SantaComeThru 💜 pic.twitter.com/PeTfmzj0qQ — ARIANA GRINDR ᴮᴸᴹ (@_arianagrindr) November 5, 2020

I can sense Christmas is a special time for you. Can you tell us why, and how you are going to celebrate it this year?

I’ve always been such a Christmas Queen. It truly is such a magical time of year for me. Nothing says “it’s Christmas” more than seeing all the tinsel, the lights, and Phyllis Lautner falling out of a taxi in her sparkly Christmas finery!

It’s all very camp! I find everyone much more tolerable at Christmas time. Much like the Grinch, my heart grows three sizes! I will be celebrating with my family this year. It feels quite strange being the only singleton in the family at this time of year but I find that you’re never truly alone when you have Prosecco Rosé!

What has been the worst Christmas present you have ever had?

Syphilis. Kidding! Although the best Christmas presents can be found in my merch store on arianagrindr.com (Shameless plug).

What would you like to find in your Christmas stocking this year?

A gorgeous man and a phone call from RuPaul!

What message would you like to send to the world?

We’ve all had a horrendous year. Diabolical! But there is comfort in knowing that when you hit rock bottom, the only way is up! 2021 will be fabulous in comparison!

Christmas can be a wonderful time but it can also be quite isolating for some too, Sso drink water, be kind to yourself, and spoil yourself rotten!

Ariana, darling, you are just GRANDE.

Santa Come Thru is available across all platforms from Friday November 6, with the music video to follow in December.