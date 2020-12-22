10 queer Instagrammers you're going to want to follow

Is your Instagram feed filled with the same old boring travel photos and selfies and couples that are celebrating their five-month anniversaries? Well, we’ve got 10 queer Instagrammers who you should follow to brighten up your daily social media scroll.
RuPaul Charles @rupaulofficial
The Queen of Drag himself! Follow RuPaul for updates on Drag Race and drop-dead fabulous drag.
GCN @gcnmag
You’re following us on Instagram, right? If not, you are missing out on all the latest up to date LGBTQ+ news in Ireland and the world. Go ahead, hit follow.
Reggie Castro @reggiecreations
An artist based in Chicago, between his make-up inspiration and gorgeous murals, this Instagram account is a feast for art fans everywhere.
Steven Clay Hunter @thunderbubble
The director behind the groundbreaking Pixar short film Out, keep up with his life in California and his work for Pixar.
NikkieTutorials @nikkietutorials
Dutch make-up artist, Nikkie, creates stunning tutorials on make-up and those looks are the perfect inspiration on Instagram.
Senator Sarah McBride @sarahemcbride
Sarah McBride became the first transgender senator this week for the state of Delaware. Keep up with her life as a senator and being a strong LGBTQ+ advocate on Instagram.
Victoria Secret @victoriasecretdublin
This lovely Irish lady can be seen strutting around Dublin in some stunning drag! Follow her on Instagram to see more of her darling drag.
Ariana Grindr @_arianagrindr
This drag queen is not only a drag role model but a stellar singer as well. Follow her on Instagram and hear Ariana’s new Christmas single.
Dr Panti Bliss-Cabrera @pantibliss
Pub landlady, performer, writer, speechifier, drag queen, and Irish National Treasure. Who wouldn’t want to follow Panti Bliss?
Keiynan Lonsdale @keiynanlonsdale
Amazing actor, darn-good dancer, and fashion-forward, Keiynan Lonsdale’s Instagram has everything! Give him a follow.
